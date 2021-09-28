Akshay Kumar: We keep our fingers crossed so the worst is over | Bollywood

It was raining release date announcements in Bollywood this weekend, after cinemas received the green signal to reopen in Maharashtra. But, just for Akshay Kumar, there was this special line-up in line. The actor has announced the release date of not one or two but five of his films Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu all of which are set to hit big screens over the next year or so. There is also oh my God and Atrangi Re, both of which are slated for release next year. In an exclusive interview, Kumar talks about maintaining his pace of four to five films a year, making sure all releases are spaced out, and how the entire film industry is finally hoping to have a good time.

So what is it like to finally have the pending and long-awaited backlog finally ready to release within the next year or so?

It’s a good feeling to have four or five more releases in a year. Life, as we have all known and lived it, is back now; things are getting back to normal, and hopefully it will (fingers crossed so hard it hurts). For the past year and a half, we have been looking forward backstage for the right time to present and deliver the entertainment to the public.

Do you think it’s going to be an Akshay Kumar overdose at the box office? Does such a thing worry or excite you as an actor?

If you’ve seen the release dates, they’re all spaced out like my movies before the pandemic … one movie comes out after three to four months, and it’s still like that now. As for the overdose, I don’t think so. Since all movies are in completely different genres, there is something for everyone. As an actor, finally my movies are going to be enjoyed on the big screen again, as they are meant to be, this is the most excited I’ve been in a very long time.

In the midst of it all Atrangi Re is absent from the theatrical release schedule. The film being ready, do you plan to announce it soon?

To be honest, I haven’t included yet Atrangi Re in the list (of theatrical releases), because we’re still thinking about whether to be a theatrical movie or an OTT release. It has a fantastic subject and story, never heard before. For me and (director) Anand L Rai, it is essential that the most suitable platform is chosen for the film. For me, too, good content goes hand in hand with the platform. I am as much for the OTT as for the theaters. What is best for the film should decide on the output medium. OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it seems right now.

No less than 20 films have announced their release dates in a single day. Of course, actors and filmmakers are hoping that this will finally bring people back to theaters. Do you agree that it’s time for people to put fear behind them and experience the magic of the big screen?

Absolutely, and I think people have already started doing it because until when can you stay locked up at home with your life at a standstill? Offices have started, people train … go to the gym, parks, etc., eat in restaurants, visit malls if they are fully vaccinated, travel and go on vacation. So why choose to go to the movies? Movies have been around for decades to keep you entertained and now they need your support to relive and survive. And I am sure that together we will succeed in doing it in no time. Although I still urge the public to follow all safety protocols that have been listed by the relevant authorities.

Even before Wave 2, many films announced their theatrical release including Sooryavanshi, but again, the closing of theaters changed everything. With the fear of a third wave looming, is there a back-up plan this time around? Has the movie industry thought about it?

If I could say something on behalf of the industry, it’s just that we remain hopeful as we were before the second wave and fingers crossed very hard that the worst is over. We’re just going with the flow. It has been a very difficult year and a half for the entire industry with everyone bleeding for money, but things are finally improving with the reopening of Maharashtra cinemas (starting October 22). And I hope the audience missed watching us as much as we missed it. I can’t wait to have a great year at the movies.

