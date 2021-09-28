10 things you never knew about Bond actor Daniel Craig | Anglophenia

(Photo: Getty Images)

Are you ready for Bond, James Bond? Daniel craigthe last release of 007, No time to die, finally arrives in American theaters on October 8 after several delays caused by the pandemic. Exiting Bond actor to discuss film with his co-stars Rami malek, Lashana Lynch, and The Seydoux to The Graham Norton Show this Friday at 11 p.m. EST on BBC America. To whet your appetite, here are some things you might not know about the enigmatic actor.

1. His father Tim Craig, who sadly passed away last year, was a midshipman in the Merchant Navy who later became a pub owner.

In fact, he chaired two pubs in Cheshire, near Liverpool: the Ring o ‘Bells in Frodsham and the Boot Inn in Tarporley. We think you’ll agree that both establishments look pretty cool.

2. Earlier this month, the British Royal Navy made Craig an honorary commander: the same rank as James Bond.

According to a Royal Navy Press Release, “Commander Craig’s appointment as an honorary officer reflects his personal support for the British armed forces and ties it to the legacy created in the guise of the fictitious British secret agent.”

3. He was bitten by the acting virus when he was 14 years old.

The revealing moment came when he was cast as Mr. Sowerberry, an undertaker, in a school production of Olivier !. “I’m not saying it’s like the first time you take really good medicine,” Craig recalls in a GQ maintenance Last year. “But it was a body shock of emotion, of adrenaline, in a way I had never felt before.”

4. He is linked to Simon Jones, the actor who played Arthur Dent in the 1981 BBC classic adaptation The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

But, according to Reading poster, the two actors didn’t meet until 2009, when Jones broke into Craig’s dressing room while he was playing opposite Hugh jackman in the Broadway play Constant rain.

5. He counts Queen Elizabeth II among his co-stars.

Yes really. Craig and the British Head of State appeared together in a playful play that was part of the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics.

6. Her 2011 wedding to Rachel Weisz, who would only have had four guests, was incredibly low-key by design.

“We got away with it. We did it in private,” Craig tell GQ the next year. “And I have a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons. Because we didn’t want to mess around, because that would be sharing a secret. the main thing is that it was a secret. A secret is a secret in my mind. “

7. His iconic Bond swim trucks were auctioned for 44,000 ($ 60,000).

And they were auctioned off by none other than Lady Judi Dench, as the Bond co-stars amusedly recalled on The Graham Norton Show few years ago.

8. His daughter Ella Loudon (whose mother is Craig’s first wife, Fiona Loudon) is a rising actress and singer.

Discover his superb jazzy cover of The Beatles‘”We can solve it.”

9. He’s a big fan of Liverpool Football Club.

In 2012, sir Alex ferguson then manager of rival club Manchester United shared a revealing conversation he had with Craig’s mother. “I know Daniel Craig,” Ferguson said at the time, according to Sporty Taupe. “The only thing about Daniel Craig is he’s a Liverpool fan. His mom was on the same plane as me when I went to New York in September. I told him, ‘There is a ticket for Daniel at [Manchester United’s stadium] Old Trafford at all times. She looked at me like I had horns on my head! She replied: ‘I don’t think Daniel will want to go see United.’ “

10. And finally, despite his reputation, he insists that he is not cranky at all.

“Really, I’m not. Hope you can tell,” he said. Sunday Times in 2019. “I love what I do. I love this job, and I don’t mind talking to reporters. I mean, I don’t like it. Yet I don’t mind talking about things that I love. It’s easy. But I grew up in a time where if you were trying to be an artist, you weren’t looking for approval. Who am I personally? nothing to do with anyone except the people in my life. ”

Are you looking forward to seeing Daniel Craig in No time to die?