“Law & Order” rekindled for season 21 on NBC – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s Official: The Dick Wolf Original Law and order the series returns to NBC. The network placed a direct order from the series for a resumption of the proceedings that launched Wolf’s multi-billion dollar franchise. Rick Eid, one of Wolf’s frequent collaborators, will serve as showrunner on what is billed as the drama’s 21st season. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf, who remains credited as L&O creator and executive producer. “It’s mine.” The number of episodes has yet to be determined and it is unclear whether the new TO WORRY will air in the recently started 2021-22 broadcast season or if it will be booked for 2022-23 instead. Sources tell THR that some elders TO WORRY the cast members are expected to return for Season 21, though it’s unclear which ones are being considered to revisit their characters. The official news that NBC brings TO WORRY comeback – deals that have been in the works for months – comes more than six years after NBC pitched the idea of ​​a return to the show that kicked off spinoff Criminal Intent, Jury Trial, LA, True Crime, recently renewed Organized crime and the longest prime-time live action show in American television history, SVU. Sam Waterston, TO WORRYthe second-oldest member of the cast, was opened in 2015 over his interest in returning to the series. ” I would love it. I have to beat the record, ”he said. THR at the time. At the time of its cancellation, TO WORRY was one season away Gun smoke20-season record as the longest-running prime-time television drama series. Wolf was furious when the series was abruptly canceled after the end of its 20th season, before he could break the record, as he would end up doing a few years ago with SVU. “Law and order is simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of ​​continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick for a whole new season is simply exhilarating, ”said Susan Rovner, President of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans around the world.” During his run TO WORRY has been nominated for over 50 Emmy Awards and won the trophy for Best Drama Series in 1997. Wolf’s executive produces alongside Eid and his Wolf Entertainment collaborators Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series hails from Universal TV, the longtime home of Wolf and where it remains under a massive global deal. “The return of the flagship Law and order series for a pivotal 21st season is a moment of pride for Dick and a moment of pride for us, his studio partners, ”said Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Studio Group. Wolf signed two huge deals last year, his comprehensive deal renewal – which included a number of spinoffs – a six-show streaming deal with Peacock that included library rights to select episodes of the flagship series, Criminal intent (10 seasons, 195 episodes); and the whole race of SVU. In progress Chicago shows Fire (renewed until season 11), PD (resumed until season 10) and With (lit in green through season eight) are also included in the deal and will have a streaming home for the very first time. The overall deal and streaming pact are believed to be worth over $ 1 billion combined. With the awakening, Wolf will now have all three Chicago shows and three TO WORRYs on NBC. The network abandoned in July the L&O: For Defense series that was set to air this season, while L&O: Hate crimes remain in purgatory. At CBS, Wolf Exec produces three FBI shows including rookie International. It also does a procedure for IMDb TV supported by Amazon.

