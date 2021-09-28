Entertainment
Bollywood recap: Aakanksha Singh, Ranbir Kapoor
Aakanksha Singh to play police officer in “Escaype Live” web series
Bombay– Actress Aakanksha Singh is set to star as a cop in the upcoming tech thriller “Escaype Live” web series.
The actress reportedly trained three to four hours a day to get the right posture and body language for the role of a cop.
Sharing his experience, Aakanksha said, “I really had to take care of my fitness, because I had to shoot the action sequence just as I was recovering from my fracture (while filming ‘Mayday’). There was a lot of racing and action, and indeed difficult. “
“My action was designed by veteran action director Sham Kaushal, sir. I used real guns to add authenticity to the performance. I had a great time and am grateful to have worked with him, ”she added.
Besides the web series, the actress will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming directorial film “Mayday” where she will star alongside Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.
Ranbir’s first ‘Shamshera’ look revealed on her birthday
Bombay– Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and to feast his fans on the occasion, Yash Raj Films has shared a preview of the actor’s look from his upcoming movie “Shamshera”.
Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir’s intense eyes. The actor flaunts long hair and has a mark on his forehead.
The poster has “A legend will rise” and “March 18, 2022” written on it.
Ranbir has been paired with Vaani Kapoor in this action show. Directed by Karan Malhotra, “Shamshera” will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the arch nemesis of Ranbir’s character.
The actor will also be seen in the upcoming films “Brahmastra” and “Animal”.
Singer Akasa Singh to perform in “Bigg Boss 15”
Bombay– Singer Akasa Singh, known for numbers like “Naagin” and “Kheech Meri Photo”, is set to participate in “Bigg Boss 15” as a candidate.
A source from the Akasa team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they were eager to see her on the show.
The 15th season of the controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
“Bigg Boss” for the first time in 15 years has gone digital with “Bigg Boss OTT”. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Contestant Divya Agarwal declared winner of “Bigg Boss OTT”
SRK and Deepika travel to Mallorca to shoot song for ‘Pathan’
Bombay– Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fly to Mallorca to shoot a song for their upcoming movie “Pathan”.
“The goal is to make ‘Pathan’ a visual spectacle that no one has seen before and Siddharth Anand (director) and YRF are working hard to achieve this ambitious goal,” a source said.
“The ‘Pathan’ team is heading to Spain where they will shoot in a major destination such as Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer De La Frontera.”
The source added that the team will be in Spain from October 10 to 31.
“No other Bollywood film has ever been shot in these places, so audiences who haven’t been to these expensive and exquisite places will see them for the first time. Visually, these settings will add grandeur and lavishness to the film, ”the source said.
Shah Rukh and Deepika will be featured in a way never seen before in this song.
“When you have two of the biggest superstars in the country you have to create visual extravaganza like never before and the creators want to do justice to the association they have in ‘Pathan.’ It will be a sensational shoot to say the least. the source said.
“Pathan” also stars John Abraham. Other details about the film are still under wraps. (IANS)
