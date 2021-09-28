MPA launches HBCU Law and Policy Fellowship with EICOP – The Hollywood Reporter





The Motion Picture Association and the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program have teamed up to diversify an area of ​​Hollywood that is often overlooked in inclusion conversations: business and government affairs. The MPA-EICOP Entertainment & Law Policy scholarship is a one-year, paid program that will give two recent graduates of a college or law school from HBCU, Hispanic Institutions (HSI) and other Institutions Serving Minorities (MSI) the opportunity to work in the legal and government affairs departments of the MPA and one of its six member studios: Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. The program will provide stipends to cover accommodation, travel and salaries – entry fees that are often too high for otherwise qualified young professionals from historically excluded backgrounds. Fellows will rotate starting with three months at the MPA’s Los Angeles office, then three months at its global headquarters in DC, and finally six months at one of the member studios. During the program, they will visit studios and top entertainment law firms, in addition to other networking and industry opportunities. Applications for the scholarship, which will run from June 1, 2022 to June 1, 2023, will be accepted until December 30. “This prestigious program will strengthen our continued efforts to diversify the Hollywood pipeline,” MPA President and CEO Charles Rivkin said in a statement, “which is essential to ensure our industry continues to create and tell. stories in innovative ways that push boundaries and shape cultures. “ Rivkin noted that the announcement coincides with the 100th anniversary of the MPA as well as the fifth year of its partnership with EICOP. The MPA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative began in 2012 and today supports 51 educational, multicultural and civil rights institutions. “This program will open doors and create opportunities for a diverse community of people who have historically been under-represented in the professions of law and entertainment policy,” said EICOP President and CEO Stacy Milner, in a statement. “No matter your level of education or your level of technical expertise, there is a job and a place for you in the entertainment industry. “

