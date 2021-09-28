Germany as a development actor in the post-Merkel era

New Chancellor must enable policies of global cooperation for a sustainable future with India and the world



The era of Angela Merkel, German Chancellor for 16 years, is coming to an end as the battle for a number of global crises is at its peak. The federal elections on September 26, which mark the end of the Merkel era, have created a political future that is currently unpredictable. So how will Germany define its role as an important international actor in tackling global challenges, including climate change, and promoting global sustainable development in accordance with the United Nations Agenda 2030?

Climate change, the destruction of resources and the extinction of species limit more than ever the development opportunities and the possibilities for global action. The large emerging economies, including India, and the regional powers have long been, alongside the old countries of the West, shaping the economic, political and cultural interdependencies of a more complex, dynamic, accelerated world. And now is the time to act: fight climate change and the loss of biodiversity, the rise of social inequalities and poverty, defend democracy and guarantee peace.

Soon key roles

In this regard, Germany and India will assume key roles over the next two years: Germany, as the second largest bilateral development donor in the world (the United States is the first), will take the lead. Presidency of the G7 in 2022. India will chair the G20 in 2023. These provide an opportunity to mutually strengthen club governance processes and foster focused dialogue among our political leaders and policy development for a common future .

There is a change now

Yet Germany’s ability to shoulder this responsibility depends on the outcome of the recent elections and coalition negotiations. The field of international cooperation for sustainable development has, over the past 16 years, moved away from the UN Millennium Development Goals which were formulated in New York as standards to be achieved by low-income countries. and intermediate, to the understanding that poverty reduction and the fight against the rise of inequalities go hand in hand with the fight against the processes of environmental and climate change. Development has been redefined as sustainable development and therefore as a challenge to be taken up by all countries, and in all societal and economic sectors. International and transregional cooperation on an equal footing, geared towards a global common good, is an important instrument for achieving sustainable development.

Today, six years after the formulation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement and a year and a half after the onset of a global pandemic, we need radically transformative structural policies for the common good. global and in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda. Germany as The third largest economy, in terms of its share in world trade, must shoulder its responsibilities and chart the course for these transformative changes. However, it can only do so in partnership, and especially in partnership with the major economies in transition, including India. We need structural policies that promote the global common good. The main areas of action include the reduction of social inequalities, the fight against poverty and the guarantee of social justice, the promotion of social peace, political participation and cultural diversity, the creation of a neutral economic system for climate and stable, a strong advocacy for healthy ecosystems, a stable climate and biodiversity.

Key policy areas that require urgent attention have been highlighted again by the COVID-19 pandemic: we need to make financial markets, digitization and the economy sustainable; social protection, food and health systems need to be stronger; strengthen education, science and innovation, inclusive institutions for social cohesion, and promote rules-based regional and multilateral governance.

Fair cooperation

This type of policy development is based on equal cooperation: between countries, social groups and living environments; between politics, business, science and society, and between ministerial departments. United and driven by the common goal of global capacity to act. It is a policy of global cooperation for our common sustainable future. Changing internal and external structures so that self-determination, political and economic participation and social peace are possible for all in the future requires an ongoing dialogue around the identification and formation of common values ​​and preconditions for the future.

It also means that a policy of global cooperation for a sustainable future requires a strong governance architecture. This can only be achieved through the interplay of inward and outward oriented departments, different levels of decision making, from local to global, and collaboration between politics, business and society. However, strategic leadership and coordination must be anchored at the cabinet level, in a ministry whose political logic does not focus solely on economic growth or poverty reduction, security or climate protection, but puts emphasis on economic growth or poverty reduction, security or climate protection. ’emphasis on enhanced global cooperation for the global common good. Reducing social inequalities must be approached in conjunction with climate protection, political participation and economic prosperity.

Emphasis must be placed on the dynamics between the global megatrends of our time; not on single, ministry-specific transformation steps. The German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development brings the necessary experience to this task. But it needs the will to innovate now, needs to develop a strategic vision, and requires the decision-making powers and the necessary resources. The partners in cooperation for transformative global change are both high-income and transition countries as well as low-income countries. The multilateral level of cooperation must therefore move towards the center, supported by bilateral and European cooperation on all continents.

The Glasgow meeting as an opportunity

Cooperation with India is of paramount importance as a transregional actor in the fight against social inequalities and the fight against climate change. Global differences in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic with COVID-19 stimulus funds amounting to 16% of GDP in high-income countries, 4% in middle-income countries and only 1% in low-income countries, respond to continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions. The upcoming COP26 in Glasgow thus serves as an important platform to negotiate investments in greenhouse gas neutral transformations of India’s energy and transport sectors as well as in social security systems enabling societal capacities to improve. face the crises to come.

A policy of global cooperation for a sustainable future must adopt a planetary perspective by emphasizing the dynamics between the processes of social, ecological and economic change, cultivating dialogue beyond departmental borders and systematically shaping a transformative structural policy for the global common good. Germany in the post-Merkel era needs wise leadership in the chancellor’s office which focuses on the younger generations and the world, recognizes the urgency of global cooperation policies for a sustainable future with India and the world, and supports them at the cabinet table. Elections must pave the way accordingly.

Anna-Katharina Hornidge is Director of the German Development Institute (DIE / GDI) and Professor of Global Sustainability at the University of Bonn