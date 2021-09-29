Jesse Palmer to host “The Bachelor” on ABC – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC has found its host for The single person. Jesse Palmer, once Bachelor star himself, will become the new face of the franchise when Season 26 premieres. Production is slated to start in late September and the season is slated to air in January 2022. ” For more than 20 years, The single person has brought dozens of unforgettable love stories to the world, including mine at one point, ”Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the final Bachelor tips from an experience. firsthand and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey. “ The network has yet to name the star of the season, but that search is also over: the bachelor is a candidate who will appear in the next season of The bachelorette with Michelle Young, as previously reported by The Hollywood reporter. Palmer’s name ends a search that began when longtime animator Chris Harrison parted ways with the ABC and Warner Horizon franchise earlier this summer. After retiring in the controversial 2021 season of The single person, the former host and producer – who has hosted since 2002 – left his post after reaching a confidential agreement. After the departure of Harrison, former Bachelorette directing Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to host the two 2021 seasons of The bachelorette, while franchise former Wells Adams expanded his role from bartender to “master of ceremonies” in the seventh season of the currently airing Summer Spinoffs. Baccalaureate in paradise. According to ABC, Palmer will now step in to guide the final Bachelor as he embarks on his journey to find love. ESPN analyst since 2007, Palmer has also signed an extension to continue his studio role with the network during the 2021-2022 college football season. Palmer’s deal with the network makes him a likely option to continue as host of the franchise beyond Season 26. According to production sources, ABC and Warner Bros. plan to address these options as future seasons are considered. In 2004, Palmer was the Bachelor of season five. He remained in the franchise’s extended family, hosting ABC’s Proposal from producers Warner Horizon and Next Entertainment. Palmer was also a special contributor for ABC’s Hello america and a contributor across all platforms to ABC News, focusing primarily on live news and events such as ABC’s Disney Parks vacation specials and ABC’s presentation of the NFL Draft. He joined ESPN in 2007 after five seasons in the NFL. He was also the host of DailyMail TV and most recently hosted ABC The ultimate surfer. The single person is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/jesse-palmer-bachelor-host-abc-1235022275/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos