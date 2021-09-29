Entertainment
Governor’s School for the Arts alumnus Adrienne Warren wins first Tony for the role of Tina Turner
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A native of Hampton Roads proves that sometimes dreams come true.
Adrienne Warren, from Hampton Roads, won her first Tony Award on Sunday for her role as Tina Turner in “The Tina Turner Musical” on Broadway.
Adrienne Warren, originally from Chesapeake, won the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her energetic performances, who take a major physical toll during the two hour and 45 minute show.
The workload resulted in multiple injuries (she also developed a herniated disc in her back before the opening night on November 7, 2019) but the COVID stop in March 2020 allowed her to rest and heal her body. She will return to the stage on October 8 for a limited Broadway tour before stepping away from the role.
All I am is because of you, Adrienne Warren told her parents in her emotional acceptance speech.
She also thanked Turner for trusting me to bring her story home.
The musical tells the story of the legendary performer’s struggles through adversity, including abuse from her husband and producer Ike Turner. She will be 82 in November.
The Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk congratulated Warren, a 2005 alumnus, for Facebook.
“GSA could not be prouder of Adrienne’s courage, perseverance, work ethic, humility and kindness. GSA takes pride in preparing students to pursue their goals in this manner to become leaders in their fields.
It was Adrienne Warren’s second nomination and the musical Tina Turner received 12 nominations in total.
10 On your side spoke with the family of Adrienne Warren and the professors of the musical theater department.
“I won’t pretend, she was always special,” said Associate President Jeff Warner.
Her gift for music was clear as a baby. Her mother, Andrea Warren, said Adrienne Warren would come down the stairs at night to listen to her father rehearse songs for the church.
“He finally picked it up and said, ‘Well you’re learning this song with me’ and that’s how it really started,” said Andrea Warren.
Adrienne’s parents proudly sat in the audience watching Adrienne Warren bring the Tony home.
“She came out backstage and she sat on her dad’s lap and she cried, he cried, we were all crying,” said Andrea Warren.
Critics rave about her as Tina Turner, voice-killing and high-intensity workout in high heels.
“She would go from a day of two shows and not be able to walk,” Andrea Warren told WAVY.
Success does not come easily, nor overnight. It was the 34-year-old actress’ second Tony nomination.
“We’ve seen her do the job and the bottom line is that because of the work she’s done, I don’t know anyone who works harder,” Warner said.
Adrienne Warren isn’t just a lead actress, Warner said she’s a leader.
She returned to the Governor’s School via the Zoom video during the pandemic to teach and inspire the students. She also raises her voice on social justice issues and helps the homeless.
Teachers and parents are proud of his professional accomplishments, but agree that there is more to be proud of.
“I think what I’m most proud of is that she has such a generous mind and heart,” said Andrea Warren.
Adrienne Warren has just announced that her next big project will be a film, “The Woman King”, with Viola Davis.
