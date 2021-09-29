Why are the English speaking actors of Squid Game so bad?





Squid game is a great series, impressively executed from start to finish. Its strengths include its stellar cast, filled with veteran actors and newcomers delivering moving and complex performances. Unfortunately, the deep bench which is the Squid game ensemble does not apply to the English speaking cast, who come to fill the various VIP roles of Episode 7 with all the nuances of a high school quarterback bombarding an audition for the spring production. Why English-speaking actors Squid game shame? You can probably already have some guesses, but I’ll break it down anyway … The phenomenon of bad acting in a foreign language is not specific to Squid game, nor is it specific to Korea. It makes sense to assume that the entertainment industry in any country would have a harder time recruiting good actors in a language that is not native to that country, especially when you think about how that pool is. further diminished by work visa requirements. Unlike the United States or some other countries, Korea is a very homogeneous country, which means that the majority of people who live there are of Korean descent. Therefore, when casting a group of English speaking white guys for Squid game (or any other Korean drama), it’s going to be a bit of a challenge. Although English is not one of Korea’s official languages, it is taught in school, which means that most Koreans in younger generations are familiar with the language. For this reason, Korean TV directors who produce a series for a domestic audience in addition to a potential global audience may prioritize slow and clear delivery for English lines, giving Koreans with some English skills a priority. chance to understand the dialogue without the use of subtitles. This could have been the case with Squid game, in which VIPs deliver their lines in a measured and unnatural way. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who directed all nine episodes of the series, attended film school at USC in Los Angeles. So he is not only fluent in English, but is also familiar with American natural speech patterns. (Most VIPs speak with an American accent.) Honestly, given the role of the VIPs in the narrative, the stilted performances of the English speaking actors work. VIPs are a bunch of filthy rich men so out of touch with humanity that they bet on human life for fun. It is reflected in the way they speak. As the contestants literally run for their lives, counting the seconds that could be their last, the VIPs speak slowly and unhurriedly. They don’t care about the world, even though they watch people die for money any VIP could easily give them. To call them monsters would be letting them get away with their lack of humanity, which they do every day, but to have this separation between competitors and VIPs marked not only by a language barrier, but by a performance style is an interesting narrative decision, if it was one.

