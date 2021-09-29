Entertainment
“Queen Sugar” star Omar Dorsey talks about season 6 and “Power Book III”
One of the most endearing aspects of Davis’ reunion with the Bordelon brood in season 6 of Sugar queen was the Hollywood prayer.
“We all know it’s been a tough year,” Hollywood said as they blessed the family dinner in Episode 3 of the beloved OWN drama. “We have lost a lot of people: friends, colleagues, mothers. But this year has also given us the opportunity to take stock of what is important. Let go of what we need to let go of, hang on to the things we want and remember what matters most.
Omar Dorsey says one of the reasons his character’s dinner prayer resonated with so many viewers was that he spoke from his heart.
“Real conversation, I was struggling with this prayer,” Dorsey told TVLine. “It was on paper, but for some reason it didn’t click in my mind. I was like, ‘Can I just freestyle?’ And showrunner Anthony Sparks and the writers are so open because we all know our characters so well. They told me to do what I do as a son of a preacher, and I did. They write so well. I just wanted to hit all the points they wanted me to hit.
Dorsey describes the scene as an authentically black experience so realistic that her co-star Kofi Siriboe improvised her character Ralph Angel’s response.
“When Ralph Angel says ‘Doctor Reverend Hollywood’, Kofi did it freestyle too,” Dorsey admits. “This is how we black people pray at our dinners: out of the blue and from the heart. “
Prayer, along with his man cave, the Real Spot, and his burgeoning fatherly relationship with Gabriel (played by Eiland Phoenix Ade), are all part of Season 6’s push to show Hollywood in a patriarchal light, Dorsey adds. . It’s also something that will be explored in more detail in tonight’s Episode 4 (9 / 8c).
“Anytime Hollywood is with one of the kids, first Blue and now Gabriel, it’s really great to see him in that space,” Dorsey said. “He’s a man who hasn’t had children. But we can see through these interactions that Hollywood would have been an amazing father. I love watching the dynamic between Hollywood and Gabriel. Eisland is so natural. The show is called Sugar queen because it’s run by women. But you’re going to see Hollywood become a father figure in its community this season.
Seeing Hollywood bond with Gabriel also delights and saddens his wife Vi, who cannot have children.
“Vi was happy to see Hollywood take Gabriel under its wing with so much instinct and love. That he could be a part of Gabriel’s life gives her joy,” says Dorsey. “But she also has a little bit heartbroken because she can’t give this to him. Tina [Lifford] is one of the greatest actresses in the world, and she was able to convey all of these emotions without any reply. “
Dorsey will have an abundance of lines, he says, when he stars as Cartier Fareed in Starz’s season 2 Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will return in 2022.
“He’s not Hollywood, but they have the same sensibility,” Dorsey says of her upcoming role. “He is an art dealer, among others. He’s a very colorful character with a Don King element to him. He uses all those big, elaborate words and quotes Shakespeare. Cartier is so over the top and Hollywood is so low key. He’s a fun character to play.
