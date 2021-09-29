“No Time to Die” review: Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007 with slightly inflated Bond film

One of the first theatrical victims of the pandemic, MGM has delayed the release of Craig’s fifth and final outing by 18 months, putting 15 years between his “Casino Royale” debut and this chapter. Although he hasn’t lost a step, his editions of Bond have never quite matched this dazzling introduction, and “No Time to Die” is no exception.

To its credit, this two-hour and 43-minute film (which makes the title a bit of a lie) diligently builds on everything recent Bond films have established, in a way that previous incarnations typically didn’t. . This deepened the character, allowing Bond to experience heartbreak, loss, and love without hitting the reset button, despite the recurrence of villainous Blofeld.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective”), this Bond signals his grand storytelling ambitions with perhaps the longest pre-credit streak in memory, featuring both the mysterious new villain (played by Rami Malek, apparently channeling Peter Lorre) and finding Bond happily retired.

Of course, his post-service happiness cannot last, as M (Ralph Fiennes) and his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) both strive to lure him into a mission that involves a terrible bioweapon. (perhaps not the best time for this particular plot) and his former enemies to Specter, bringing back Madeleine Swann (La Seydoux) and the now incarcerated Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) from that 2015 film.