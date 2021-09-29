Construction begins on new performance space next to the Racecourse Theater – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Construction of a new performance and event space next to the Hippodrome Theater is slated to begin this fall, which will allow the arts complex to host more shows and cater for smaller performing arts groups.

The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization that hosts outreach and education programs at France-Merrick’s largest performing arts center, announced on Tuesday that teams would begin renovating 18.6 million dollars from an old bank next to the theater in the next few months.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023. When completed, the new space, known as the M&T Bank Pavilion, will allow the arts center to collectively seat 3,200 people and host hundreds of events, including regional and traveling shows smaller than Broadway productions on the main stage.

“This new space will allow the Foundation to offer even more educational programs and diverse artistic presentations while providing an accessible and more affordable rental space for smaller cultural organizations,” said Wally Pinkard, President of the Hippodrome Foundation. . “He’s a winner.”

According to foundation website, the building that will house the new space was originally built as the Eutaw Savings Bank in 1881 and has remained empty since the theater reopened in 2004 following a major renovation.

The state acquired the former cinema palace and vaudeville theater and three adjacent buildings in the 1990s to create the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, according to the foundation.