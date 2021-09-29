Who is the best James Bond? The seven 007 actors ranked ahead of No Time to Die

Your choice of the best James Bond actor will depend on several factors: when you were born, what you like about a Bond movie, and how your version of 007 is supposed to behave.

Is James Bond supposed to be funny, romantic or violent? Does he make funny remarks after killing a man or does he struggle with the loss of a loved one and never make jokes? Your mileage will vary, as the movies have seen huge ups and downs over the past five decades when it comes to tone and style.

Seven actors performed 007 live, and below we’ve ranked them based on the points awarded by the editors of TechRadar. Consider this a fun way to pass the time until No Time To Die releases September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US.

7. David Niven

Doomed to stay at the bottom of those lists forever, David Niven was considered Ian Fleming’s ideal James Bond and he certainly looks and sounds the part in the 1967 Casino Royale parody, where several actors play the part. . As the older version of the character, he had a ton of potential and feels great for the 007 Fleming put on the page, but that wasn’t the vehicle for it.

6. Georges Lazenby

A one-shot wonder, it’s hard to argue that Lazenby is the best part of the single Bond movie he starred in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service features Telly Savalas better tricks as the intimidating Blofeld and Diana. Rigg as Bond’s doomed partner, Tracy di Vicenzo. Lazenby is charming and looks like Bond, but he’s not Connery, though the film’s notoriously dark ending brings him greatness.

Still, the Australian actor’s association with this film, which has gained momentum over time thanks to the praise of Steven Soderbergh, means it’s far from overlooked these days. Like Dalton, he reminds you of subsequent Bond films that never were, but his legacy remains surprisingly tight almost five decades later.

5. Timothy Dalton

Kind of proto-Daniel Craig, the turn of Timothy Dalton in James Bond results in two somewhat serious but above all solid outings in The Living Daylights and License to Kill. Following the borderline-Carry On vibe of the Roger Moore films, Bond needed to get more dramatic again, and Dalton imbued the British spy with an intensity and romantic side that made him memorable.

The Living Daylights looks and really does look like a Bond movie, although License to Kill is more debatable, instead of having the violent flavor of an 80s action movie. It’s just a shame that he didn’t have more films to become the character.

4. Roger Moore

Roger Moore’s Bond films are mostly synonymous with innuendos, silly comedies, and absurd side characters like Jaws and Sheriff John W. Pepper. It’s an important era for James Bond as a pop culture figure, however, and Moore’s films are hugely entertaining and action-packed when they are at their best. Yes, the tone changes go too far in Moonraker, but For Your Eyes Only is still one of the best Bond movies of all time. Moore has definitely put his comedic stamp on the character.

Moore played Bond for 12 years alongside Daniel Craig’s 15, but was more prolific, starring in seven films in total. His age in the role became more evident over time, he was 45 when he filmed Live and Let Die, and in his late 50s in A View to a Kill, but he was a great 007 keeper. and remains a decent choice for young Bond fans. enter the series (the sometimes obscene jokes aside).

3. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig gave the movie franchise the brutal reset it needed after Die Another Day and over time his version warmed up and moved closer to the obligations of the past as the movies brought in Q, gadgets and more humor. Craig’s films are very inconsistent: you have two duds in Quantum of Solace and Specter, alongside two true classics in Casino Royale and Skyfall. We’ll have to let the dust settle on No Time to Die before we make a call to it.

Craig brings a sort of cold masculinity and brutal physique to the role, landing the role after starring in the excellent British crime thriller Layer Cake. The films around Craig formed a vague serialized, if not satisfying, plot, but he brought believable depth to 007 and will likely cast a shadow over the role for decades to come.

2. Sean Connery

Who is the best James Bond? Ask any dad, and they’ll probably say Sean Connery. The fact that it only ranks second on our list shows how generational interest in 007 is, to a large extent with fans opting for “their” Bond over an objective choice based on the quality of the movies. .

Still, Connery makes a nice appearance on our list, and why wouldn’t he? Everything the role is now lives in the actor’s shadow: the smoothness of it, the violence just below the surface, the ironic humor. In some ways, Bond feels chained by these elements, but it’s also what makes him such an appealing movie icon. Connery’s tricks on Dr No, From Russia With Love, and Goldfinger have turned Bond into an immortal hero of the big screen, even though parts of his films inevitably do not stand the test of time.

1. Pierce Brosnan

A great Bond with only one classic film to its name, Pierce Brosnan’s passion for the role was evident. He was a perfect ’90s Bond, bringing back humor to the character with charm and great hair. The actor waited so many years to get the role he initially missed in 1987, when a TV show deal for NBC’s forgotten Remington Steele kept him from becoming 007.

His performance throughout his four films is consistent, but the films are not. GoldenEye is a post-Cold War classic and one of Bond’s top five films, while Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough are mediocre in comparison. Finally, Die Another Day means Brosnan is forced to bow out with a real dud, weighed down by product placement and silly imagery like an invisible car, which is a little unfair. You almost wonder what he would have done playing in Dalton’s most dramatic and violent films. Either way, it remains our favorite.

Side note: Brosnan’s popularity among TechRadar editors is surely, in part, due to overplaying GoldenEye 007 on N64. We love this game.