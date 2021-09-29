The Jewish actor who plays a young Silvio in the new movie ‘Sopranos’ – St. Louis Jewish Light





Mafia TV godfather David Chase is well known for casting Jewish actors in Italian roles. For him, while the actor looked Italian and played Italian but was truly Jewish, that didn’t stop him from playing them in an Italian-American role. Take a look at his new movie, “The Many Saints of Newark,” which is an origin story for his beloved HBO series, “Sopranos”. The epic New Jersey gangster drama is packed with Jewish actors, from Jon Bernthal (playing Tony Soprano’s father, Johnny Boy) to Corey Stoll, who plays a young uncle junior. John Magaro, who was commissioned to play a young Silvio Dante, a role made famous by musician / actor Steven Van Zandt, provided Chase with the perfect ethnicity: part Italian, part Jewish. Magaro, whose father is of Italian descent and mother is of Jewish descent, gets to know Chase through the 2012 film, “Not Fade Away”. It was the first project Chase took on after “Sopranos” ended airing on HBO after six seasons. The 38-year-old played Doug in this feature film directed by Chase, the young singer of a 1960s New Jersey rock band who enjoyed a start to fame while facing disappointment at home with his father (James Gandolfini, taking a demote in patriarch mode). The role of young rocker Doug was more than likely the gateway Magaro took to find his way into “Many Saints,” which has been in development and production for much of the time the show was hiatus. . The role may have given him the keys to Silvio’s Castle, but it has also opened the door to other blockbuster films, particularly in Adam McKay’s “The Big Short” and the surprise indie hit. last year, “First Cow”. ADVERTISING Unpretentious but indelible when the camera finds him, Magaro doesn’t take up much space in most of his films, preferring to grab your attention with his character’s actions and words. It is this Jersey period of the 60s that Chase approaches with the prequel to the “Sopranos”. The film not only shows how one of Hollywood’s biggest gangsters was born, but also highlights the racial unrest on the streets: the mafia war that developed between Italians and African Americans. . Although Magaro’s role in “The Many Saints of Newark” is smaller than some might think, he stands out as one of the friendliest characters in the series. Dante was Tony’s right-hand man, his advisor, on the HBO show, but in the film he works for Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher, who played a big role in the show. of TV. Instead of responding and working for Tony, Silvio from Magaro works for the guy who helped shape Tony into Dickie. It’s a great role and another reminder that minimalism can merge with exuberance, if the character and actor are right. Magaro nails Silvio’s walk and conversation, honoring the portrayal of Van Zandt instead of producing a simple impersonation. A particularly juicy late scene between Silvio and Dickie hardly connects due to the expertise of the actors who don’t overdo it and sink deeper into their roles. Silvio’s secret sauce was his ability to slip into the background and intensify when called upon without being too intimidating. In a way, he was the Joe Pesci of the crew: a mortal but wise man who kept the books and tried to be quiet. “The Many Saints of Newark” opens simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max Friday. Don’t miss it, or my next cover and review this week of the Chase film. By going unconventional and having the right Jewish actors play in vital Italian roles, he pulled off a home run. Magaro’s work confirms this. Don’t miss the movie and don’t forget this young actor.



