Evolution of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood





One of Bollywood’s highest-grossing stars, Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 39 on Tuesday, is a name who has repeatedly engaged audiences in his work due to his striking on-screen presence, stellar performances and of his flawless acting chops. Over a career spanning more than 14 years, Ranbir, the grandson of India’s ‘greatest showman’ in the Indian film industry Raj Kapoor and son of the late Rishi Kapoor, has carved out a place for himself as actor with his various character choices. He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya” in 2007 and since then has offered his fans a wide range of performances.

From a lover boy to a man ruined in love, from a dream hunter to one choked under the burdens of society, Ranbir has played all of his characters with excellence. While he’s a year older, here’s a look at a few popular films that testify to his talent. Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad Wake Up Sid (2009) A cult film in its own right, this coming-of-age drama starred Ranbir as a spoiled, spoiled rich kid who finds his own way and cares for adulthood. This film is literally about him who “wakes up” and takes control of his life. It made a solid impact with its relatable plot and effective presentation. Raajneeti (2010) Ranbir spiced up his career by directing a political drama focused on the life of a specific family, “Raajneeti”, which was an absolutely performance-oriented film. Even in a cast filled with incredible actors, Ranbir managed to stand out by delivering a low-key performance that was a far cry from the cute and romantic characters he had played before. Rockstar (2011) This was the first collaboration of Ranbir and Imitiaz Ali. Ranbir breathed life into the complicated character of Jordan who was an aspiring rockstar. The musician in love falls in love and experiences a heartbreak that brings him the pain he has been told is needed to sing moving songs that seem to emanate directly from the heart. Barfi! (2012) One of Ranbir’s most beloved and beloved roles, “Barfi!” had him play the character of a hard of hearing and hearing impaired boy in Darjeeling, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’cruz. Beautifully shot by Ravi Varman under the direction of Anurag Basu, the film, despite allegations of plagiarism, continues to shine thanks to its main character. Party (2015) Imitiaz and Ranbir collaborated again for this film and the film also starred Deepika Padukone. The character of Ranbir was useful for many people who were trying to find their way into the life of a bust robot.

It is called a masterpiece by many fans of the actor and director. Sanju (2018) After a brief lull, Ranbir Kapoor rebounded in 2018 with a landmark performance in Raj Kumar Hirani’s “Sanju,” based on the life of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. It was Ranbir’s first biopic and although it was another difficult role for him, his thrilling performance broke box office records. From getting Dutt’s mannerism to the physical transformation to fit his role, Ranbir has done a magnificent job playing the struggling star. Apart from these, special mention is needed for films like “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” which, along with the stellar performances of its main actors, including Ranbir, have been praised for their mix of pats and soul. musical pieces that we still listen to today. He will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming directorial endeavor alongside Shraddha Kapoor and “Brahmastra” starring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Today, after more than a decade in the film industry, Ranbir has established himself as one of the most talented men in Bollywood.

