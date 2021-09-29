Introducing Amazon GlowA whole new way to bring families together for fun and learning | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021–

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced Amazon Glow, a new interactive device that brings new magic to video calling and transforms the way children connect with loved ones remotely by participating in activities together. During video calls on Glow, kids see distant loved ones on a dedicated 8-screen while reading stories, playing games, and creating art on a 19-touch projected space. At the same time, distant family and friends see the child on a tablet and participate in the same activities using the free Glow app. Glow creates a virtual experience that feels like you’re in the same room together.

Glow brings a whole new level of fun that allows kids to be kids and welcomes adults in an exciting new way to connect and bond, even when they’re far away, said Joerg Tewes, Managing Director of ‘Amazon Glow. We’ve created an oversized, shatterproof projected surface like no other, fusing digital and physical fun that excites kids and delights adults with all they can do together.

So much fun together with Glow

Activities on Glow create captivating and immersive experiences with audio, video and tactile elements. And, with the included one-year Amazon Kids + membership, Glow provides access to thousands of books and dozens of interactive games and art activities. With Glow, kids can have fun and hone their skills with distant family members and friends, who in turn can share real-time encouragement. New interactive content, including more games, will arrive for Glow later this year. Together, children and distant loved ones can:

Read: Choose from thousands of children’s books to read on the 19 projected virtual spaces and have fun with rainbow pointers, spotlights and word bubbles for even more exciting reading

To play: Have fun with classic games like Chess, Checkers, Go Fish and Memory Match with new creative twists and new games like ABC Charades and Paddle Battle

To design: Create art using a color palette with digital pencils, crayons, brushes or spray paint on a variety of themed art packs. Add stickers to amplify creativity and use the vacuum eraser for a fresh start

Discover: Find the hidden magic with animations and sounds that will delight young and old; and unlock levels in games to constantly challenge young minds

These activities on Glow are made even more memorable when beloved characters join in the fun. Glow brings the magic of Disney to life with friends like Anna and Elsa from Disneys Frozen, Woody and Buzz from Disney and Pixars Toy Story, and more. Hot Wheels and Barbie fans will love seeing these Mattel characters. Kids can have fun with SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer from Nickelodeon. And from Sesame Workshop, Elmo, Zoe and many more of their Sesame Street friends are also on Glow.

Glow mixes the digital and physical worlds to provide even more fun

The best of both digital and physical worlds come together on Glow to fuel creativity and develop children’s problem-solving skills.

Scanning objects. Childhood dreams of turning everyday objects into digital fun are now a reality with the Glows Object Scanning feature. Kids can turn a favorite toy into a personalized puzzle by smashing the toy’s digital scan into virtual pieces to reassemble. Or scan a favorite school art project and turn it into a new masterpiece with the help of a loved one from a distance.

Bright pieces. Kids and families can discover a new way to have fun with physical objects with Glow Bits Learning Kits. The first Glow Bits learning kit is the Tangram puzzle game, in which children use physical shapes and their distant family member uses digital shapes to solve challenges together. Tangram Bits are included with the purchase of Glow, and additional upcoming Glow Bits will be sold separately.

Worry-free virtual pleasure

Like all Amazon Kids products, Glow is built with parental controls in the front and center. Children can only call pre-approved contacts selected by parents. With Amazon Parent Dashboard, parents can see who their children are in contact with. Parents can instantly turn off the device’s cameras and microphones by simply closing the visible privacy shutter.

This category-defying product was created with safety as a priority, said Stephen Balkam, Founder and CEO of Online Family Safety Institute (FOSI). By combining an ad-free walled garden experience within the device and the app, Amazon Glow will bring children, parents and grandparents together safely in new and highly interactive ways during these unique moments.

Pricing and availability

Glow is available at an introductory and early access price of $ 249.99 (MSRP $ 299.99), and comes with a mat, mat case, one year of Amazon Kids + and comes with Tangram bits. Glow also comes with a 2 year worry free warranty if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free. Glow works with a free mobile app on Android and iOS tablets, with Fire OS coming soon, so distant loved ones can seamlessly connect and interact with the kids in their lives, on the devices they already own.

Customers can request an invitation to be part of the Glow Early Access Program starting today at www.amazon.com/Glow. Glow will begin shipping to U.S. Early Access customers in the coming weeks.

