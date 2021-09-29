Review: Dear Evan Hansen Significantly Captures Adolescent Mental Health Issues

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures



By Shiyu Miao 09/28/21 10:40 p.m.

Review:

Editor’s Note: This journal contains descriptions of mental illness and suicide.

Adapted from the 2016 Broadway musical of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen is a teenage musical drama focusing on high school student Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) struggling with social anxiety disorder. The film has a great soundtrack and skillfully portrays the Murphy’s family experience after Connor Murphy’s suicide.

Protagonist Evan Hansen struggles to make friends and function naturally in social situations. Her therapist encourages her to write compassionate letters to herself. However, Evans ‘self-addressed letter, Dear Evan Hansen, is mistaken for Connor Murphys’ suicide note when Connor commits suicide. Thus, Evan is considered Connor’s only friend by the Murphys. Not wanting to shatter the only memory they have of their deceased family member, Evan chooses to make up stories about their friendship using fake emails between him and Connor and is gradually accepted as a member of the Murphy family. As part of Connors’ memorial service, Evan joined The Connor Project to raise funds and raise awareness about adolescent mental health issues. However, when the Murphys family suffer a public backlash when Connors’ suicide note is posted online, Evan chooses to admit he was lying. This moment marks the moment when Evan really tries to find out more about Connor and finds some hope in dealing with his own mental illness.

The soundtrack is well arranged with familiar and new songs. Besides the most popular You Will Be Found, the song that struck me the most was Words Fail sung by Evan when he confessed to lying about his friendship with Connor at the Murphys. Listening to this solo piece, I understand Evans’ long-standing desire for the companionship and compassion that he lacked. I enjoyed the addition of The Anonymous Ones, sung by Alana, (Amandla Stenberg). Through Alanas’ popular and seemingly collected solo, The Anonymous Ones, audiences witness the other side of her: a college student with both depression and anxiety who wants to be seen and supported by people. who also suffer. This song makes Alana’s characterization more complete, explaining why she goes against Evans ‘request and posts Connors’ suicide note online for the latest fundraising attempt for The Connor Project.

The film portrays Murphy’s grief in a deeply moving way. Through very moving music and moving acting, this ailing and healing family as suicide survivors gave me chills and brought tears to my eyes. When Evan first meets Connors’ parents Cynthia and Larry Murph, the couple appear well-mannered and reserved, but the close-up with Cynthias face after Evan hears the news chronicles his struggle between his tumultuous emotions and maintaining calm. Evan admits later in the movie, I’ve never seen someone so sad before, and this scene shows it even in its brevity.

Requiem, is the best part of the film with excellent cinematography, complex emotions and the large amount of information conveyed in short clips. Requiem shows Connors’ sister Zoe, Larry and Cynthias refusing to mourn Connor for very different reasons. Zoe is shown speeding down a deserted street in the middle of the night. When she almost loses control of her vehicle but suddenly grabs the steering wheel back and brakes hard at a red light, Zoe sobs while singing, Why should I play the grieving girl and lie? Zoe refuses to mourn Connor as she remembers his tendency towards violence and how he has made her suffer throughout her life. This confession illustrates Zoe as the other child whose brother constantly demands their parents’ full attention.

Cynthia is shown sitting alone on Connors’ bed, staring into the darkness. She is reluctant to change the decor of Connors’ bedroom, refusing to give up her memory associated with her son. Cynthias’ reluctance to mourn for Connor explains why she wants to hear Evans stories with Connor.

In his office, Larry hides his emotions, dressed professionally and walking around an office full of his colleagues. They all turn to look at him as he passes. Larry’s visible anxiety shows just how much excessive attention and rumors impact grievers. This scene foreshadows the public shame the Murphys suffer later in the film, when people begin to wonder why Connor left his suicide note with his friend rather than his family. From those scenes, the film emphasizes the power of social media, as people’s comments could make Project Connor a success in days and turn Murphy’s life upside down in hours.

The film is meaningful overall with absolutely must-listen music, and it shows how teens and their families are affected by mental health issues. Dear Evan Hansen, in the words of the trailer, it’s a deeply moving experience, so don’t forget to bring handkerchiefs when you take a seat at the movies.