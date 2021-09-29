Kangana Ranaut criticizes Bollywood for not liking Thalaivii





Kangana Ranaut’s latest release, J Jayalalitha biopic Thalaivii, has been widely received warmly by film critics and audiences alike. Now the movie is airing on Netflix and the actor wrote a note of gratitude for his team. Drawing inspiration from Instagram stories, Kangana wrote: “Rarely is a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaïvie is one of those movies… I’m glad people know the story of Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa. also a big thank you to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #Acknowledgement.”

Kangana Ranaut expresses his gratitude for the Thalaivii team. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram) Kangana Ranaut expresses his gratitude for the Thalaivii team. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram) Thalaivii is based on the life of former actress and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. The film features Kangana as Jayalalithaa and Southern superstar Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. The film explores the relationship between Jayalalithaa and MGR and the rise of the former as an actor and politician. However, now that the movie is streaming on Netflix, more people can watch it. Even though the film hit theaters on October 10 in several parts of the country, it has not seen a theatrical release in Mumbai. Now, Kangana, who often targets Bollywood and refers to a “Bollywood mafia” urged the Hindi cinema fraternity to come forward and show their support by enjoying their film. Kangana Ranaut urged fellow Bollywood actors to support her film. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram) She wrote: “While waiting for the Bollywood mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside, I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art, maybe they can also transcend small human emotions and for a long time. times let art win #Thalaivii. “ Thalaivii is directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil) and Rajat Arora (Hindi). The film also features Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. On the work side, Kangana finished Tejas de Sarvesh Mewara where she plays a pilot of the Indian Air Force. She also has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in the works. Kangana is now preparing her next two films, Urgence, based on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which she will also direct. She will also appear at L’Incarnation-SITA, where she will play the title role.

