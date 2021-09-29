British actor Rahul Kohli talks about Netflix TV series “Midnight Mass”

Netflix

Rahul Kohli is way too hard on himself. The British actor who first made waves with his portrayal of Ravi on the CW’s Zombie turned heads and inspired tons of memes and internet love when he took on the role of Owen, the bespectacled, mustached cook, in Mike Flanagan The Haunting of Bly’s Mansion. Midnight Mass is his second collaboration with the writer-director and while he enjoys the job, his creative relationship with Flanagan and the experience on set, he just thinks he’s not very good at what he does. . “I’m not the best actor,” Kohli says clearly. “Mike, at this point in his career, can choose whoever he wants.” Respectfully, it is selling short. In Midnight Mass, the Zombie alum plays Sheriff Hassan, a lawyer from the small island and the predominantly Catholic community of Crockett Island. His skin color, his religion and his culture end up placing Hassan in perpetual standby mode. But as people begin to disappear and strange miracles are performed at St. Patrick’s Church at the hands of the mysterious new preacher, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), Hassan is forced to reckon with his personal demons and the break-up. of his relationship with his son, in order to intervene and understand what is happening. Speaking to Thrillist during a lengthy conversation on Zooms, Kohli dived deep into his passion for creating the characters he plays, acknowledging the influence of video game play from The last of us about the project, and highlights the two things that really brought the character to life on the page: he’s the American hero, John Wayne, and the post 9/11 American villain, a dark-haired, fused Muslim. And his struggle continues against impostor syndrome. We also talk about it. This interview features slight spoilers for Midnight Mass and has been edited for length and clarity.

Sensational television

EIKE SCHROTER / NETFLIX

Sensational : Midnight Mass was scheduled to start production just as the pandemic hit. What was this closing experience for you?

Rahul Kohli: I was the only one to party. I was on Manor of Bly and I think I had a three week delay between Owen and Sheriff Hassan. I play this guy where I have to learn Arabic, Islamic prayers, speak with an American accent and play something in my forties when I’m 34. I was also told, at that time, to put on weight for this guy to look older. So I took 30 pounds. In three weeks?

I didn’t do it right away Bly. But towards this last episode, I made it. I did it quickly. I was barely back in LA. I took a tour with the LAPD and was going to the shooting range. I was doing that accent on the show and I was working privately with a dialect trainer and I was doing the bac, bac, bac, bac, bac when I could. Again, you only had three weeks to do this?

Law. There were a lot of moving parts for me, and I wasn’t ready. I arrived at the table to read. We were shooting on a Monday and the table reading was on a Wednesday, or something, and I wasn’t ready. And then on Friday we got a call: we’re shutting down for two weeks. And then two weeks turn into a month. And then, months. I just couldn’t take the weight. I started to have signs of health problems. I ended up texting Mike around July with a picture of Joel, [the main character] of The last of us. And I said, “What do you think of the sheriff looking like that instead?” And Mike immediately said, “Fuck yeah! That’s the look. That’s the one.” We did the look and had to lose some weight.

Apart The last of us influence, what other work did you do to get into character?

So I spent a lot of time researching. It was my own indulgence because I’m a huge fan. I watched spaghetti westerns. I saw again Dead wood. I wanted to make sure the audience sees the sheriff’s figure and thinks about everything they’ve seen before. The manners, the pose, the gait, the rhythm. All. He’s the small town sheriff. John Wayne. This is the guy. And when the lights come on, they say, “But it looks like this !?” That was my main focus in regards to this character. What kind of character conversations have you had with Rahul Abburi, who plays your son on the show?

I am very honest and straightforward about my experiences. I regret that I intentionally isolated myself from the cast, which I did. I would not be bound. I wouldn’t let anyone in. I was so in my head. But also, it was a pandemic. We are bubbling. And then when you get to work, you let me in with headphones on, sitting in a corner somewhere. Hamish [Linklater] called me about it, actually the other day on Instagram, because it was one of my biggest regrets. Not spending more time with Hamish, learning from him and watching him work. I regret. And the same goes for Rahul, who played my son, Ali. He’s such a sweet kid, and I didn’t joke with him because he shouldn’t know who I am. I wanted him to feel like we didn’t have a connection because they’re not on the show. So I don’t think Rahul ever knew me.

EIKE SCHROTER / NETFLIX

As someone who is not a horror movie fan but a diehard video game fan, was there a pop culture benchmark in your head regarding the portrayal of survivors fighting vampires that got you? helped in these scenes?

My career has been really funny because there have been zombies, ghosts, Batman villains, Weaponry of war… I did this really cool stuff that’s like. And [vampires] were missing. I had never played in this world before. I was like, “Well, that matches the rest of my credits.” Like, yeah, let’s get into a bit of that. As long as I don’t shine. Joël from The last of us was a big influence, visually, but there’s also the horror of the survival game. I was cosplaying, to be honest. I did it mainly before Pedro Pascal. I have fun. i do mine The last of us in my head on the last episode. You’ve been pretty loud about your personal issues with your job. Aside from the fact that many would disagree with this position, tell me about the experience of meeting your fans. Did it help you put your performance in a different light?

When I meet someone who is disguised as a character, I always say to myself “if this resonates with you, it’s wonderful”. It’s the best feeling in the world to have provided some truly iconic suits for dark-haired men and dark-haired women. Saw a ton of sexed Owens last year. I know, as a person who went to London Comic-Con when I was a kid. I was looking for who I could dress in, and it was always a racing version of something. So when Zombie came out, and I started to see dark-haired men dressed as Ravi and having nothing to do. This is the good aspect. This is the code. That’s it. You look like the guy [I played] of the show and that meant the world to me. You’ve been pretty specific in the details you’ve put into creating your characters, so far.

I take a lot of time. And I methodically plan what my character looks like. I think I have a gift. This is the only time I’m going to brag. Because I’m harder on myself and I don’t like my job. But I’m good at knowing what makes a good character. And Ravi was a lot. I have contributed a lot to this. I had a lot with Owen with the mustache and the glasses there. So the sheriff is the same. I like my look in it. I brought this costume home. I know Mike has the same, that double denim with the Crockett Ireland badges and all the cowboy boot stuff. I know when we go back to Comic-Cons or Halloween parties there will be a few boys who will now become the Brown Sheriff. And that’s cool.

Want more thrills? follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Snapchat.

Aaron Pruner is a Thrillist contributor.