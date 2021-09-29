For more than a month, in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, nine women and two men have discussed the sexual and physical abuse that R. Kelly was inflicted on them. During the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of the R&B singers, they told jurors disturbingly consistent stories about his methods of control and punishment. The accounts lasted nearly three decades, about as long as the sexual misconduct allegations followed Kelly. They arrived with a series of testimonies from some of Kellys’ former employees, who prosecutors described as facilitators and lieutenants of a criminal enterprise orchestrated by their boss in an attempt to facilitate his abuse.

This theory of Kelly’s behavior took over 40 witnesses for the government to demonstrate, and it worked. Monday afternoon, after about nine hours of deliberation over two days, the jury delivered its verdict. Kelly barely seemed to register a reaction as the foreman intoned one culprit, your honor after another in response to the nine counts in the case. When it was all over, Kelly left the room without a word. He will be sentenced on May 4 and risks life imprisonment.

In its sweep, Brooklyn’s trial was, in part, tantamount to a timeline of Kelly’s career and the abuse he had committed as he blossomed. The jury found Kelly sexually exploited a woman testifying as Stephanie, who said the singer began abusing her when she was 17 in 1999. A woman testifying as Jane said that in 2015, when she was 17, kelly began to abuse her. In the intervening years, Kelly integrated more and more success into the American popular music landscape. He amassed high profile collaborations and accolades as he continued to build his artistic personality through record after record that exploited sex for the subject.

While other powerful men who have been tried for sex crimes, such as Harvey Weinstein, have often been the subject of whispering and innuendo campaigns for years, Kellys MO was relatively in the open. Her illegal marriage to late singer Aaliyah in 1994, when she was 15, was her own scandal at the time. In 2008, Kelly was tried and acquitted on charges of child pornography. (Jurors in that trial concluded that prosecutors could not definitively prove the identity of the man and girl in the sex tape at the heart of the charges after the alleged victim refused to testify at the time. has now declared that she was cooperate with federal authorities, and Kelly and two of her former employees still face charges in Illinois, including paying witnesses, including the alleged victim and her family, and intimidating them until to silence. All three men pleaded not guilty.)

The racketeering case took a somewhat complex approach to grasping Kelly’s spectrum of abuse, positioning him as the head of a criminal enterprise even though he was the only defendant to stand trial. The verdict was nonetheless swift and uniform. As prosecutor in the circumstances of this case, Jeffrey Grell, a lawyer from Minnesota who focuses on RICO cases, Recount The New Yorker last week i think you’re just trying to overwhelm the jury with bad behavior and get the jury to the point where it’s, like, i don’t care what we do, we just need to put this guy on apart. Any confusion caused by the nature of the charges may also have been overtaken by the mess created by an erratic and seemingly sloppy defense. In his hesitant opening statement last month, Kelly’s attorney Nicole blank becker claimed that the singer’s foray into professional basketball in the late ’90s would show he couldn’t have run a continuing criminal enterprise. It never came back and Becker rarely spoke during the remainder of the trial.

Instead, the defense attorney Deveraux Cannick took the lead on behalf of Kellys. His cross-examinations of the singer’s victims yielded some of the more combustible moments of the trial, but much of the strategy hinged on nothing more complicated than blaming the victims without frills. He repeatedly asked the witnesses what they wore and how they danced when they met Kelly, and what the singer had bought them.

Assistant Lawyer in the United States Nadia shihata focused on Cannicks’ approach during his closing remarks Thursday. It’s like we take a time machine and go back to a courthouse in 1950, she says. What they’re basically arguing is that all these women and girls were asking for it and deserved what they got.

As he wrapped up his final arguments on Thursday, Cannick appeared to acknowledge that, despite all the intricacies of the racketeering charges, the jury might view the case in terms of contemporary mores. I certainly didn’t mean to offend when I said people came and lied, he told the jury, adding: Whatever you think of me, don’t blame him.

Hours after the verdict arrived on Monday, Cannick, wearing a hat with the logo of his law firm, looked quite at ease as he gave an interview to a group of reporters gathered in the terrace of ‘a restaurant near the courthouse. Each of those witnesses gave at least five versions, he said. The government has taken the one that comes closest to the story.

Yet even with an apparent preponderance of evidence and organization in response to prosecutions of more than 40 witnesses, the defense presented a puzzling case that only lasted for a few short days, the verdict did not necessarily feel secure. throughout the procedure. The general mood surrounding the trial was also not particularly clear. It did not turn out to be a media show on orders from Weinstein’s sexual assault trial last year, and as weeks of testimony, passers-by in the courthouse could be forgiven for not realizing that a longtime heavyweight of American culture was right inside, potentially facing life in prison for his alleged decades of sexual predation. But as The New York Times Noted last week the case garnered considerable attention in some black online communities.

The Kellys trial was the first high-profile case of the #MeToo era in which the accusers were predominantly black women. Race did not play an explicit role in the proceedings, but Shihata appeared to invoke the importance of the circumstances in his closing remarks. The accused victims are not groupies or gold diggers, she told the jury. They are human beings. They are daughters, sisters, some of them are now mothers. And their life matters.

In a maintenance with Hello Great Britain Tuesday, Kellys’ ex-wife Drea Kelly, who said the singer had abused her, spoke about the verdict. I’ve always said that if any of her victims were blonde and blue-eyed it wouldn’t have taken that long, she said. Women of color tend to be the lowest on the totem pole when it comes to matters of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Even with Kelly’s history of abuse firmly established in the media and the criminal justice system, her work retains a certain cachet. The singer is credited to Ducks recently released album, and in a report ahead of the start of the Kellys trial last month, the Times underline that while its radio broadcast has fallen in recent years, its streaming numbers have remained stable. Kelly’s conviction marks a conclusion to a period that began in 2017, when BuzzFeed published the reporter and reviewer Jim DeRogatiss investigation cult circumstances in which young women lived with Kelly. The same year, activists Kenyette Barnes and Oronike odeleye founded the #MuteRKelly campaign, and in 2019, the documentary series Survive R. Kelly added many details to the allegations against him. In the run-up to the trial, a significant portion of the damage to Kelly’s public reputation may already have been done.