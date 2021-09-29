Trio brings harmony to the inhabitants of the neighborhood | Culture & Leisure





Oklahoma Wildlife is made up of Denyce Dunham-Finch, Deborah Rucker, and Joel Finch. Denyce and Deborah are sisters and sang together before they even remembered it. Joel met Denyce at a music jam and joined him in 1998. The two are married and all three play in different venues in Northeast Oklahoma. We harmonize from the start. It’s something we did naturally, Rucker said. They describe their music as a mixture of rock, country, country-rock, blues and folk. We always put a lot of harmony in our songs, said Dunham-Finch. They love to play classic songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and all three write their own songs. They also take turns singing. Any of them will refuse to sing the lead vocals for more than three songs in a row, as they find it helpful to change styles throughout a concert. Joel began playing the cello at the age of six and went on to perform for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. He and his brothers were presented because of their ability. He started playing guitar at the age of 14. Denyce plays harmonica, guitar, mandolin and flute. Deborah plays bass guitar. The group took a year off due to COVID, but they are returning to the local circuit. They play Jincys Kitchen every first Monday of the month, and on September 25, they played The Branch. I learned to sing with my mom, ”Finch said. “She played the piano and sang. She loved doing 40’s songs and old boogie woogie. She always wanted to sing. She was from Tahlequah. “ Joel grew up in Dallas, but after his parents retired, they returned to Green Country. He followed them, but did not plan to stay very long. He found love in Tahlequah and was happy to make this area his home. When we’re at Jincys, we make a living jukebox. We have 91 songs for people to choose from. We also do Trivial Pursuit. Provide entertainment to the people who are there, and sometimes Niecy (Denyce) tells funny stories. “ They are currently working on Christmas carols. They love to perform at parties, weddings, family reunions, and gospel songs. They also play in nursing homes and senior centers, so they are getting ready for the upcoming Christmas season. We were getting ready to make a two-hour Christmas list. We were going to do a lot of Christmas carols for business this year, Denyce said. For more information on Oklahoma’s wildlife or to book an event, call Joel Finch at 918-316-5570 or Deborah Rucker at 918-931-504.

