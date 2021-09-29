CSUN HollyShorts Alumni Film Festival returns to its 17th year – Daily Sundial





HollyShorts has grown into one of Los Angeles’ premier film festivals over the past decade, growing in size every year, along with the number of nominations and prizes awarded to the winners. The event continues to provide an environment for networking opportunities in the film industry. Daniel Sol, CSUN alumnus and co-founder of the HollyShorts Film Festival, is hosting the 17th annual festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters from September 23 to October 1. The show will feature various styles of shorts, such as animation, documentary, music video and more. Former industry participants include HBO, Kodak, Hulu, Netflix, and Google Play. Throughout the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, Sol and his partner Theo Dumont were able to run the festival functionally and efficiently online while providing the same level of visibility and networking as the in-person events. Sol and Theo Dumont’s friendship dates back to their high school years where they hosted many different events such as movie nights and pay-per-view boxing matches. They also rented halls for parties and sold food and refreshments. We learned to cope early on, Sol wrote in an email to Sundial. Mix that with our love of cinema, filmmaking, public relations, events and parties. After high school, the couple moved to Los Angeles where Sol attended CSUN. He pursued a degree in kinesiology and gained first-hand experience working on film sets. I loved my time at CSUN and learned to persevere in the face of adversity, to complete my degree, which helped me as well as my first studio job at Lionsgate, Sol said. Sol and Dumont have been hosting the Oscar-eligible film festival since 2005, offering awards, prizes and opportunities to film makers from a multitude of different countries including the UK, Poland, Thailand, Canada and Moreover. The inaugural Hollyshorts Film Festival screened 23 entries over a two-day event. Fast forward to this year, the festival spans nine days and screens 400 films out of the 5,000 submissions they have received throughout the year. [Were] continue to expand festival activities and more opportunities for filmmakers to connect with company executives and across more high profile events, Sol said. The festival has built up a positive reputation and community over the years. With over 100 five-star reviews in all categories on filmfreeway.com and a consistent review of MovieMaker Magazine’s Top 50 Festivals that are worth the entry fee list. A truly amazing festival, said participant and critic Samuel Romero. They kind of gave the impression that an online festival was almost in person. Now that in-person events are starting to make a comeback, the festival will be a special showcase of Film Independent and Netflix Film Club screenings. Sol and Dumont have made new plans for hosting potential events such as HollyShorts Paris, HollyShorts London and Bitpix. Created by the HollyShorts Festival team, Bitpix is ​​a new premium video-on-demand advertising platform that features short films and can be downloaded on Airplay, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and more. The service is free, allowing short film enthusiasts and those interested to watch some of the best short films collected from around the world. [Through] 17 years of relationships, friendships, stories, it’s been a great ride While doing it with my childhood friend, Sol said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundial.csun.edu/165730/arts-entertainment/csun-alumnis-film-festival-hollyshorts-returns-in-its-17th-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos