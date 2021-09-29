Today in the history of entertainment | national news





On September 29, 1959, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis premiered on CBS. In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bassist, Norman Butch Owens, while attempting to shoot a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis has been charged with shooting a gun within city limits. In 1977, James Browns’ group abandoned him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he was underpaying them. In 1985, MacGyver, along with Richard Dean Anderson, made his ABC debut. In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills. In 2020, singers Mac Davis and Helen Reddy passed away on the same day. Davis died in Nashville, Tennessee, after undergoing heart surgery at the age of 78. Reddy has died of undisclosed causes in Los Angeles at the age of 78. Today’s Birthdays: Filmmaker Robert Benton (“Kramer vs. Kramer”) is 89 years old. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86 years old. Actor Ian McShane is 79 years old. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 79 years old. TV theme composer Mike Post is 77 years old. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75 years old. Iron Butterfly guitarist Mike Pinera is 73 years old. Grand Funk Railroad singer-guitarist Mark Farner is 73 years old. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 73 years old. Country singer Alvin Crow is 71 years old. Actor Drake Hogestyn (HOH-geh-stin) (Days of Our Lives) is 68 years old. The Roches (ROHCH-es) singer Suzzy Roche (SUH-zee ROHCH) is 65 years old. Comedian Andrew Dice Clay is 64 years old. Actor Roger Bart (Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Desperate Housewives) is 59. Singer-bassist Les Claypool from Primus is 58 years old. Actor Ben Miles (The Crown) is 55 years old. Actor Jill Whelan (WEE-lan) (Love Boat) is 55 years old. Blind Melon bassist Brad Smith is 53 years old. Actor Erika Eleniak (eh-LEN-ee-ak) (Baywatch) is 52 years old. Singer Devante (deh-VAHN-tay) Swing of Jodeci (JOH’-deh-see) is 52 years old. Actor Emily Lloyd is 51 years old. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 51. Actor Rachel Cronin (Ed) is 50 years old. Emerson Drive guitarist Danick Dupelle is 48 years old. Actor Alexis Cruz (Shark, Touched by an Angel) is 47 years old. Actor Zachary Levi (Chuck) is 41 years old. Actor Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) is 41 years old. Actor Kelly McCreary (Grays Anatomy) is 40 years old. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 34 years old. Actor Doug Brochu (broh-SHOO) (Sonny With A Chance) is 31 years old. American Idol singer and winner Phillips is 31 Singer Halsey is 27.

