Upcoming Fall Attractions Provide Family Fun | New
Several fall festivities at Bowling Green will focus on entertainment for families of all ages.
The 10th Annual Lost River Caves Scarecrow Trail will be open to the public in its entirety starting Saturday.
Scarecrows created by local businesses and families are displayed on the park’s walking trails.
Katie Cielinski, director of development for Lost River Cave, said she received a record 75 scarecrows for this year’s attraction.
It’s an exciting event that takes a lot of work from the staff, she said. The biggest contribution comes from the community. It’s a huge effort on the part of a lot of people that even more people appreciate. We see thousands of people coming for this. Last year we estimated that 40,000 people came to the park during the month of October.
The scarecrows will be on view to the public from dawn until dusk until October 24.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cielinski urged visitors to be respectful of everyone on the trail. She said masks are also welcome.
The event itself is a big fundraiser, but it gives us the opportunity to encourage people to hike the trail and engage with nature together, she said. This is our mission for the public.
Visitors will also be able to decide which scarecrow will be named the People’s Choice winner. The first, second and third place winners will be selected by a jury. Walking on the trails is free.
On October 16, the town of Bowling Green will host its Harvest Festival downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival will close part of Main Street near Fountain Square Park and part of College Street to accommodate attractions.
The festival will return after its pandemic-related hiatus in 2020.
It started as a way for people to experience the downtown area, said the city’s community engagement coordinator, Emily Angel. The big chunk is that this event requires multiple agencies and the support of local leaders to happen. It’s our way of giving back to the community on a large scale.
Circus Square and Fountain Square parks will host dozens of children’s activities such as a straw bale maze, carnival games, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting and a community art project in front of the Capitol Arts Center .
All attractions will be free to the public with the exception of catering, which will be offered during the festival.
Then, starting at 5 p.m. that night, the SOKY Marketplace pavilion will host its CropTober Fest celebration aimed at a more adult crowd.
Angel said events for this festival will include ax throwing, beer garden, more food trucks, a cornhole, musical performances and a haunted house.
About 7,000 people came to our last festivals in 2019, Angel said. People just like to come and go. We expect a good crowd with everything so spread out throughout the day.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
