Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam latest to get 10-year Golden Visa in UAE







Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam as he receives his Golden Visa from a UAE government official.

Image Credit:

Award-winning Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is the latest celebrity to receive the honor of a 10-year Golden Visa. Nigam thanked the UAE government while talking about his 27-year trip to the country he calls his second home. I am grateful to the government of the United Arab Emirates for awarding me the Golden Visa. From the moment I first came to Dubai in 1994, it has been part of my childhood and has also been a witness and catalyst of my artistic and professional journey, Nigam said in a statement. In an interview with Gulf News last year, Nigam revealed that he has been living in Dubai longer now that his son is studying at a local school here. Sonu Nigam performs in Dubai

Image Credit: GN Archives

Calling it his favorite place, Nigam added: I look forward to contributing all I can to Dubai and its people. My gratitude to the Government of Dubai and Dubai Immigration as well as to my brother, Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group, for making it so memorable and personal to me. Nigam was accompanied by Sajan as he received his Golden Visa. The award of the Golden Visa to Sonu Nigam is part of the UAE government’s vision to attract greater talent to the UAE and in the coming months we will see more and more artists, singers, poets , writers, journalists and academics receive the same. This will help the UAE to become a center of art and culture and we look forward to welcoming more such talent to the UAE, Sajan said in a statement. The UAE has awarded the Golden Visa to a number of Indian celebrities including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and South Indian mainstays Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj.

