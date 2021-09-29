Six recent controversies that rocked the Nigerian entertainment industry

Nigeria’s entertainment industry has been engulfed in controversies that have shocked fans and made headlines in recent months.

From divorces to allegations of cheating, celebrity brawls and rape scandals, controversies continue to sell the industry.

Celebrities are controversial, either through their recklessness or simply because they are famous.

DAILY POST highlights six recent controversial news items that have made headlines and rocked the industry.

1. Marriage crisis between Annie Idibia and Tuface

Fans of legendary singer Tuface Idibia were completely shocked on September 3 as Annie Idibia called her husband on social media for sleeping at her ex-lover’s house, Pero’s house, disrespecting him and their wedding.

It quickly escalated when Tuface’s brother Charles accused Annie of assaulting the music legend and preventing her family from visiting their home.

This led to a back-and-forth between Annie and 2face’s brother Charles, who was criticized by fans and celebrities alike who admired Idibias and thought such a family drama should be private.

In the midst of this, there were rumors that 2baba’s ex-lover Pero was pregnant. However, his management denied the rumor.

Tuface, finally reacting to the hubbub online, admitted he was making mistakes and was not perfect. It happened not long after he fled to America.

2. The divorce of Anita and Peter Okoye

In August 2021, Anita Okoye’s marriage to Paul from Psquare fell apart after 7 years.

In a leaked petition that went viral, Anita filed for divorce, demanding 7.8 million naira in spousal support in a divorce petition.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the basis for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Although the news of their impending divorce came as a huge shock to many Nigerians, there had been indications the couple were in a serious domestic crisis.

Paul Okoye, addressing the issue, urged fans to mind their own business and learn to respect the decisions of others when it comes to issues that directly affect them.

3. Silly Dikeh, Bobrisky, Kpokpogri Saga

It was wonderful to see Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh regain love after her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill.

However, her newfound love with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri wore off when a voice note was leaked online.

Tonto Dikeh accused Kpokpogri of having sex tapes that he uses to blackmail women. She spared no one by dragging popular dancer Jane Mena out of order, alleging that Kpokpogri had sex tapes from the dancer.

Kpokpogri’s response revealed that he had broken up with the mother-of-one over her drug-using habits, insisting that she be tested for drugs by the NDLEA.

Bobrisky who had already had beef with his ‘Bestie’ Tonto Dikeh took the opportunity to challenge the actress.

However, just a few hours ago, the transvestite apologized to Tonto Dikeh, begging his forgiveness.

4. Boma and Tega “BBNaija strategy”

Big Brother Naija, after airing on July 24, took over the entertainment industry as 26 roommates were ushered into the “Shine Ya Eye” season.

As part of their strategy to stay longer in the house, two roommates from season 6; Boma and Tega engaged in frowning sexual activities as fans and roommates blamed Tega, who is married and has a child, for engaging in such an immoral act.

His act with Boma led to his expulsion from the series as his fan base dwindled dramatically. It also affected her marriage to her husband. Tega’s husband disapproved of her actions and was ashamed that she could do this at their wedding.

However, upon exiting the house, Tega and Boma told viewers that the sexual activities were fake and that it was a strategy to get far on the reality show.

Tega has apologized to her husband and Boma has apologized to his fans for his actions with a married woman.

5. Tiwa Savage vs. Seyi Shay fight

In June, two of Nigeria’s top singers fought in a living room in Lagos as they cursed each other and had to be separated to avoid further damage.

In a video, which went viral online, they were seen separated from each other.

It all started after Seyi Shay traveled to Tiwa to exchange jokes, a decision that did not suit the mother of a child.

In Tiwa’s defense, she hadn’t forgotten what Seyi and Victoria Kimani had done to her in the past.

Recall that Seyi and Victoria in 2019 released their covers of Kizz Daniels’ hit song F ** k You, where they both denounced Tiwa Savage.

However, recent Instagram posts from the two singers show that they may have just reconciled and settled their differences.

6. Baba Ijesha rape scandal

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for alleged sexual assault involving the adopted child of the comedian, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess.

The veteran actor was caught in CCTV footage intentionally put in place by Princess sexually assaulting the minor, which led to his arrest.

The case, which is still pending, shook the film industry and even caused a rift between Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi.

However, Baba Ijesha pleaded not guilty to six counts, including penetrative sexual assault, indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault.

Others are indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted penetration sexual assault.

The fate of Baba Ijesha is still undecided as the case is still before the courts.