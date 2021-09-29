RS MP wants to make Kongthong village Bollywood favorite





Shillong: Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Rakesh sinha, who has been in the spotlight for adopting the village of Meghalayas Kongthong, said on Tuesday he wanted to develop the village in a way that Bollywood flocked to him. Comparing Kongthong to Srinagar in Kashmir, he said he finds Kongthong much better than Srinagar, but it requires adequate infrastructure to attract people like Bollywood. I invite people from Bollywood to come and visit this place for their movies, but my ultimate goal is to achieve this without disturbing the local culture and nature, Sinha said. ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW Rajya Sabha’s MP, who was on hand to visit Kongthong and take stock of the problems facing the village, said he had also met with Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. Elaborating on her meeting with the CM, Sinha said one of the issues they discussed was Shillong’s road connectivity. He said the CM immediately ordered the reconstruction of the road. I am also grateful that he allocated 1 crore rupees for the development of tourism in Kongthong. He is very serious about the development of Kongthong, Sinha said. The MP has now proposed to adopt three more villages Mawmang, Mawsohmad and Sder and said that a group of 12 villages can form a group and there can be a cooperative system focused on the broom and honey industry. so that residents can benefit directly. Sinha added that he had proposed the establishment of a laboratory and museum in Kongthong and other neighboring villages to preserve knowledge and share information about the unique practice of whistling that is local in the region. ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW The MP is also pushing to develop various tourist sites in Kongthong so that it can generate income, thereby providing employment opportunities for locals. Read also | Meghalaya entrepreneur receives special gift from CM Sangma Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/meghalaya/2021/09/29/meghalaya-rs-mp-wants-to-turn-kongthong-village-into-bollywood-favourite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos