Hitchcock returns for spooky 12th season at Gateway Film Center

More welcome than a pumpkin and spice latte, Gateway Film Centers’ most beloved seasonal favorite, Hitchcocktober, returns for its 12th installment this week.

GFC President Chris Hamel has scheduled all 12 seasons. For Hamel, putting the series together year after year and finding a balance between beloved classics and hidden treasures is a welcome concern.

It’s a nice problem to have, he says. Even the less popular Hitchcock films are a real treat to watch on a show like this.

And after all these years, he discovered some funny anecdotes about Hitchcock.

Hitchcock bought every copy (in the world) of the book psychopath, by Robert Bloch, to keep the public from knowing the twist, he said. It is dedication.

Obviously, fans of the filmmakers remain devoted even after all these years. Why is this series still so popular?

The Hitchcocks movies are the perfect complement to October and the Halloween season, says Hamel. I think the show will probably continue to help people experience these great movies for years to come.

John DeSando, host of WCBE Its Movie Time as well as Cinema Classics, agrees.

Alfred Hitchcock is my ultimate horror master because he takes ordinary life and turns it into calamity, he says. Booking a room in a motel is not as carefree as it seems; a mistaken identity can jeopardize the most normal day; transporting a reel of film can spell disaster; secretly desiring a woman can change a life; peeking at neighbors can lead you dangerously into their lives. Events like these are part of a daily experience waiting for disaster. Hitch also physically places himself in the scene to show us that danger lurks even for an all-powerful director.

DeSando has no doubt that the author would be just as relevant if he worked today.

While he can satisfy our horror desires with a menacing Gothic house, he almost always scares us with the common, DeSando says. I can imagine what he would do with hackers and suicide bombers. He is cunning enough to compromise our daily confidence, our belief that we are in control of our daily life.

GFC will show all films except one in 35mm. Dial M for murder will be projected in its original 3D format. Said Hamel, It’s the essential 3D experience for moviegoers.

Among the many films, does Hamel have a favorite?

I like Popular, Strangers on a train, and Rear window, he says. It’s a joy to see them on screen at the Film Center.

The birds is my fear of the hitch forever, says DeSando. Who can look at a bird on a wire, despite Leonard Cohen, and not run the other way? Hitch combines the ordinary sight of sweet little things with his patented suspense by adding new birds in each frame until they are mega-threatening. Having a chuckle or two at our growing fear of being outnumbered, Hitch seals the deal with a pecked eye or two to convince us that our vision is flawed and deadly.

I’ve never seen birds the same way again. Hitch has a moral perspective like The twilight zones Rod Serling but with a more humorous sensibility. Hitch laughs at our fragility; Serling is impressed. The two artists come into contact with our daily lives and haunt us with our vulnerability. Hitch takes my everyday life to the Horror Zone, and Rod agrees with an unusual smile.

The cinema center will screen films every day at 7 p.m., with a morning at 2 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The 2021 program includes:

Vertigo (1958) in 35mm

Marnie (1964) in 35mm

Rear window (1954) in 35mm

Dial M for murder (1954) in 3D

Strangers on a train (1951) in 35mm

Frenzy (1951) in 35mm

Shadow of a doubt (1943) in 35mm

The birds (1963) in 35mm

from north to north-west (1959) in 35mm

psychopath (1960) in 35mm

For tickets and timetables, visit gatewayfilmcenter.org.

