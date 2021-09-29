Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to be released on Disney + Hotstar on October 15, 2021: Bollywood News





After announcing the release of Sanak’s hope under siege On Disney + Hotstar last week, creators Vipul Amrutlal Shah and ZEE Studios have now revealed the release date for the hostage drama, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others. . Directed by Kanishk Varma, Relativeswill be released on October 15, 2021 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Along with the announcement, the creators also unveiled a new movie poster featuring a determined Vidyut, holding a baby in one hand and a gun in the other. Expressing his enthusiasm, Vipul Shah said: “I am very happy to announce the date of Relatives, which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of all the effort was to keep people entertained and again as usual we tried to take the action a step higher than the Commando series. I think we’ve done it. “ “I hope the audience feels the same when they see the action and the emotion in Relatives. It will occupy a whole new space of Indian cinema; it is a drama taken hostage, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a besieged hospital. I am very happy to share this date and look forward to the film’s release on Disney + Hotstar. Hopefully we’ll get a lot of love from the audience, ”adds the producer. The film marks the Bollywood debut of the magnificent actress Rukmini Maitra, who enjoys enormous popularity in the Bengali film industry. Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, run by Vipul Shah, provided the audience with some interesting movie shows. This time in collaboration with Zee Studios, its production Sanak Hope Under Siege is set to bring out the emotional journey with action-packed footage. As Vidyut plays the central character in the film, he teams up with successful producer Vipul Shah for the fifth time in his career. With Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra, Sanak – Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will air from October 15 only on Disney + Hotstar Multiplex. This is a production of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, performed by Kanishk Varma. ALSO READ: ZEE Studios makes several announcements in one day; take a look at all the events that took place today More Pages: Sanak – Hope Under Siege Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

