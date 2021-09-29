Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been hired by food and beverage giants Parle Agro to be the brand ambassador for their sparkling fruit drink, BFizz. Announcing his association, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo where we can see a completely transformed Arjun. He can be seen donning a leather jacket while showing off his newly chiseled body and flaunting his toned abs.

Sharing the post, Arjun said, thrilled to be @TheBFizz Brand Ambassador, a cool drink for the Brave & Bold !!! Sometimes your personality and the brand you partner with just fit in perfectly … I can’t wait to start this exciting new journey with @parle_agro @nadiachauhan !! let’s do this and brew this

The Bollywood star turned heads with his incredible transformation as he battled obesity and came out stronger. He argued, Not many people know this, but I have been battling obesity for a very long time. I just wasn’t a big kid, it was a health issue. This has not been easy. My underlying health issue has always made me struggle to consistently stay a certain size. Although I have been criticized a lot for my physique, I took it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They didn’t understand the struggle I went through and everything is fine. I just have to prove it to myself and to the people who believe in me.

