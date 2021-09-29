Pawan Kalyan fans try to attack actor Posani Krishna Murali in Hyderabad





Fans of the actor-turned-politician were caught on camera breaking into the press club’s premises, shouting slogans and cursing Posani Krishna Murali.

Fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan attempted to attack actor and producer Posani Krishna Murali on Tuesday for his comments against party leader Jana Sena. Pawan fans reached the Hyderabad Press Club where Posani was addressing a press conference. They launched slogans against him. This created tensions. Protesters, including workers from Pawan’s Jana Sena Party, attempted to break into the room where Posani was, but police foiled their offer by taking them into custody. Police also escorted Posani safely to his home in a police vehicle. The actor has claimed he faces a threat to his life from Pawan Kalyan fans. Posani, also a screenwriter and producer, said that if anything happened to him, Pawan Kalyan would be responsible. He said he would file a complaint with the police on Wednesday. Posani, who claimed that Pawan Kalyan fans cannot digest the criticism, claimed to have received thousands of abusive phone calls and messages in the past 24 hours. A supporter of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in power in Andhra Pradesh, he made certain remarks on Monday against the main actor and leader of Jana Sena. Reacting to Pawan’s attacks on the YSRCP government over the issue of online movie ticket sales, Posani said Pawan Kalyan did not have the stature to speak to YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that a notorious Tollywood personality tricked a Punjabi actress into impregnating her and asked Pawan to seek justice for the young girl. Although Posani didn’t name the celebrity who cheated on her, YSRCP supporters started tweeting with the hashtag #JusticeForPunjabGirl and it quickly became one of the top trends on Twitter. At Tuesday’s press conference, Posani said that while criticism and counter-criticism is common in politics, it is not appropriate to speak of a personal vendetta. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan was resorting to personal attacks. He made it clear that he would respond to any criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is a huge fan of the YSRCP leader, and Pawan Kalyan was neither a leader of the people nor of the film industry. The actor also revealed that differences between him and Pawan Kalyan emerged during the filming of Gabbar Singh |. He recounted an incident that happened during filming when Pawan Kalyan arrived on sets very late and got mad at him for leaving sets before he arrived. He alleged that following this incident, Pawan Kalyan had him removed from the film. READ: Movie ticket proposal turns bitter as PA Minister Pawan Kalyan resorts to online attacks

