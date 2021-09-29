Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

Anyone who has developed an attachment to grain and gravity, coiled physicality and brooding demeanor that Daniel Craig brought to the reinvigorated James Bond franchise, starting in 2006 with Casino Royale, will feel a surge of raw feelings in the devastating closing act of his fifth and final appearance as No time to die.

The 25th installment of the venerable 007 series is the first to be directed by an American, Cary Joji Fukunaga, who handles the action with confidence and the more intimate interludes with sensitivity, never forgetting that there is an injured human being. and vulnerable under the license. to kill the MI6 agent. The big problem with the uneven film, however, is that the path to Craig’s momentous departure is drowned in plot; it’s so complicated and protracted that you might find yourself going through a lot of the meanness.

Release date: Thursday September 30 (United Kingdom), Friday October 8 (United States)

To throw: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, La Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Scriptwriters: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Rated PG-13, 2 hours 43 minutes

Even so, it’s unlikely to be a snap for many Bond finalists – especially since the global appetite for high-speed chases, thunderous explosions, gunfire, fight scenes, and Breathtaking stunts that are a staple of every 007 thriller has been compounded by repeated delays from its original April 2020 release date. Even though the two and three-quarter hour uptime can be a pain at times, he is finally up to the task.

Seen in the context of Craig’s tenure, No time to die certainly allows the actor to delve deeper into the rewarding character work he’s been doing since reinventing the role in the 21st century. Previous incarnations of British secret agent Ian Fleming have been defined by sexy arrogance, arched eyebrow, and calm composure even in the hairiest of situations, this offhand characterization becoming especially weary in the Roger Moore years.

Craig gradually downplayed these more cartoonish aspects by exploring the interiority of a man haunted by loss – most notably of Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale and M from Judi Dench in Fall from the sky – and at war with its own trust issues. He also fights against time, as the title of the new film suggests. Another crushing loss awaits him in No time to die, long before his final judgment. But what’s remarkable here is that it’s arguably the most tender portrayal of James Bond we’ve ever seen; the emotional stakes are heightened by a love that is far more than the usual fleeting flirtation.

Just as Vesper stirred something in James’s world-weary heart and then shattered it in betrayal, the romance with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) that began in Spectrum here evolves into a potential escape from a life in which he constantly looks over his shoulder. The revealing of a secret more than halfway through the film only intensifies his touching abandonment to the possibility of a personal accomplishment that Bond perhaps never believed was within his grasp.

But to shoot all cylinders, James Bond needs a worthy opponent, an alluring and viciously witty villain on the level of, say, Mads Mikkelsen’s Cipher in Casino Royale, or Silva by Javier Bardem in Fall from the sky. It is significant that these two films remain the strengths of Craig’s 007 stand-alone pentalogy, the latter in particular.

Regular franchise writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are joined by Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who were brought in to spice up the humor and help Bond enter the post-# MeToo era. It’s all done with enough class and subtlety that only those who remain nostalgic for the serial bed hopping and shameless sexual objectification of the Sean Connery years are likely to feel cheated. But what the writers haven’t done is create a memorable villain.

While Fall from the sky was the first entry to delve into Bond’s early trauma, Spectrum got bogged down in familiar territory by investing more in this Bond origin story, giving his nemesis Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) a grudge that stretched back to childhood. Sorry, but James Bond is not Batman. Blofeld resurfaces here in a maximum security British prison from where he still uses his influence in the criminal world, his main objective being the elimination of Bond. Their face-to-face encounter occurs when Blofeld is deployed on one of production designer Mark Tildesley’s most elaborate sets, an escape-proof glass enclosure that makes Hannibal Lecter’s security measures look like tricks for children.

But the real criminal mastermind here is Safin (Rami Malek), who has gone on to develop biohazardous weapons programs initiated by the Specter organization and has a distinctly manic plan to launch them on the world. Not that his evil plan is ever exposed with much lucidity.

The most interesting aspect of Safin is his decades-long relationship with Madeleine, which is revealed early on in a captivating scene from his childhood in the Norwegian woods. The hold Safin feels over her puts him in direct conflict with Bond for something personal – beyond the usual generic agenda of annihilating entire populations. But Craig and Malek aren’t allowed to establish enough screen time together to give this conflict real teeth. Safin has a cool look, straight out of a Yamamoto fashion shoot, and a penchant for Noh masks to hide her pizza complexion. But as a villain, he’s no fun, and there’s not much Malek can do to make him memorable.

In fact, by far the coolest thing about Safin is its island lair, a high-tech lab built into a former missile silo and submarine dock, with a poisoned garden set in a concrete courtyard. This setting of the film’s climactic action is reminiscent of the fabulous creations of the late production designer Ken Adam for the Bond films of the 1960s and 1970s.

As always, international sites offer many pornographic trips, starting with the ancient town of Matera in southern Italy, where James ‘assurance to Madeleine, “We have all the time in the world”, s’ turns out to be short-lived. This makes for the first of Fukunaga’s great action sets, involving a death-defying jump from an aqueduct, motorcycles flying over cobblestone streets and steps, and a hail of bullets raining down on James and Madeleine in his all-new Aston Martin. as the church bells ring in the square. The fact that James was found there by Specter immediately makes him suspicious of Madeleine, keeping them apart for much of the story.

Five years later, he officially retired from MI6, living the quiet life of a fisherman in Jamaica when his former CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) asks for his help in locating a kidnapped Russian scientist (David Dencik ), which would be in Cuba. . James reluctantly agrees, finding himself hanging out in an explosive Specter gathering with his MI6 replacement, Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who tells him, “I have a thing for old wrecks.” He also teams up with CIA agent Paloma (Ana de Armas), who claims to have only three weeks of training but reveals the skills of a mad agent. Nomi and Paloma are both promising additions to the Bond universe, and de Armas’s quick exit once the action leaves Cuba is a real disappointment. The character craves a recurring role in future installments.

Just as James is torn by the secrets and ambiguities of his relationship with Madeleine, his frayed ties to MI6 also add texture to the drama. The new M (Ralph Fiennes) has soured somewhat on Bond, feeling the world has changed and the agency needs to move with him, and the thoughtless choice of his staff threatens to bring the entire organization down on its head. . But the loyalty of Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and Q (Ben Whishaw) helps bring Bond back into the fold and equip him with new gadgets. Even Nomi ends up in his corner, after a rough start that ends up in mutual respect.

In a delightful scene that plays like a Waller-Bridge touch, Bond and Moneypenny descend on Q at home with his two hairless cats, just as he’s cooking dinner for a male date; this nod to the meticulous inventor’s sexuality is filed with refreshing economy. Bond and Q’s genuine affection seems no less warm than his bond with Moneypenny, unlike the more pragmatic terms of his relationship with M and Chief of Staff Tanner (Rory Kinnear).

Portraying a professional family – often exasperated by but just as often encouraging the dishonest decision-making of their star agent – is one of the main pleasures of the new film, adding spice to the realization that Craig and his tuxedos Impeccably trimmed Tom Ford are officially signing. outside. It’s also a nice touch that behind the teasing jokes between James and Nomi, he shows welcome notes of humility with her, even an unexpected deferential side. And the depth of feeling in Craig’s scenes with Seydoux adds considerable weight to the emotional reward.

Regardless of the plot shortcomings and the occasional rhythm shifts, there’s plenty to savor here for die-hard Bond fans, with a thrill of excitement whenever Hans Zimmer’s moving score weaves its way into a few bars of the Original classic Monty Norman Bond theme. He may not rank up there with Fall from the sky, but it’s a touching farewell to the actor who has arguably left the most indelible mark on the character since Connery.