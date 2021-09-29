Hollywood Has 3 New Hot Spots For Riding Mini Waves, Blowing Glass And Digging In Hitting Chicken – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In a battle between the East Coast and West Coast of Hollywood, Tinsel Town has no candle to South Florida.

Set GPS for Broward, Decos Alex Miranda is checking out Hollywood.

Behind the Margaritaville Beach Resort

Joanie Bowden: Even when the ocean is flat, there is always a wave on the Flow Rider.

This surf simulator is not for the faint of heart.

Noah Vasquez: You might fall, but at the end of the day it’s just water.

And, pro tip:

Joanie Bowden: A few margaritas and then you hit that Flow Rider, you’re going to bounce a little bit easier.

OK I will do it.

Noah Vasquez: Okay, are you ready?

Alex Miranda: No, I’m not! Well, well, I am!

Here is!

Alex Miranda: Oh my God! Hahaha! What?!

Nothing

Alex Miranda: I haven’t fallen yet! Ahhh!

Hey, 37 whole seconds!

Alex Miranda: I am really very impressed! I thought I was going to fall in 10 seconds.

The Flow Rider is open to the public all week, starting at just $ 10!

Alex Miranda: This boogie board seems a bit more beginner, so I’ll give that a try. It looks pretty easy and it looks fun.

Hooray for Hollywood Hot Glass.

Brenna Baker: Hollywood Hot Glass is a glassblowing studio located in downtown Hollywood, Florida. Where we offer a lot of interactive lessons.

Glass isn’t the only thing exploding around Young Circle.

Brenna Baker: It’s so much fun. Everyone loves to blow glass and you can always have a room to remember your experience. And Hollywood, Florida is amazing too. With so many great restaurants here and with the arts community here, it’s just something to check out.

In less than an hour, you create a unique work of art.

Brenna Baker: We have these workshops where anyone can come with no experience and make a beautiful piece of glass.

Come as a couple or alone. This place will stimulate your creative side.

Grace Schindler: People should come to Hollywood Hot Glass to do something different.

If you’re hanging out in Hollywood near 20th Avenue, dive into The Bang Shack!

Jason Hadley: The Bang Shack is a place where I make my world famous chicken bang sauce, vegan sauce bang, and vegetarian sauce bang.

A creamy concoction of flavors is melted into a gooey goodness.

Jason Hadley: It’s just a delight.

This stuff goes with everything! If you can eat it, they put a dip on it!

Jason Hadley: I put it on a burrito bong, I put it on an all beef hot dog, I put it on crisps. Move the nachos.

Riley Hilbert: The food here is really cool because you can put it on anything and it tastes good.

When it came to settling down for good, Hollywood was a great idea.

Jason Hadley: The love and support that I found here, I didn’t find it anywhere else, so I knew it would be Hollywood.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox