Jason Kilar concedes rushed deployment of Day-and-Date plan – The Hollywood Reporter





WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he rushed the communication of his decision to place the Warner Bros. 2021 film list. on HBO Max and that it should have taken “the better part of a month” to speak with the more than 170 people affected by the day. -and-date shift. “I’ll be the first to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, looking back, we should have taken almost a month to have over 170 conversations – which is the number of participants that are in our 2021. slate of movies, ”Kilar said Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code conference. “We tried to do it in a short period of time, less than a week, because of course there would be leaks, everyone would be wondering whether we should do it or not.” Last December, WarnerMedia announced that its list of 17 films for this year, which included tents like The Suicide Squad, Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, would be on HBO Max for a month-long window that began on the same day as the film’s theatrical release. The decision quickly drew the wrath of filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Patty Jenkins, and Warner Bros. was forced to fork out millions of dollars to appease the big names unhappy with the day and date change. From Kilar’s perspective, Warner’s reaction to the fallout was successful – even though Warner Bros. has committed to an exclusive 45-day theatrical release window for 2022. “We said from the start that we were going to treat every movie like a blockbuster, from an economic point of view, for the contestants, that we were going to be fair and generous, we were going to do the right thing,” Kilar said. “The good news is we did it, and we worked our tail to do it. And we are now in a very good situation. Asked by moderator Stephanie Ruhle about Netflix’s reported $ 18 billion content spending in 2021, Kilar replied that WarnerMedia would spend “north of $ 18 [billion] this year and next year.

