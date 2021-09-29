TV rankings Monday, September 27, 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter





Three veteran series – 911, The neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola – improved their ratings on the second Monday of the season, while on three first-year shows, NCIS: Hawaii held the best. ESPN Broadcasting was also up from last week and the comparable week of a year ago, leading all television to prime time. fox 911 increased in both total viewership (5.45 million, up from 5.08 million for last week’s premiere) and adult ratings 18-49 (0.85, up from 0.76) . Second episode of The big jump was roughly equal to its first on-air in total viewership (1.46 million vs. 1.47 million last week) and declined slightly among adults aged 18-49 (0.25 vs. 0 , 29). At CBS, comedies The neighborhood (5.41 million viewers, 0.66 among 18-49 year olds) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.49 million, 0.59) improved both total audience and 18-49 year olds. NCIS was the most-watched show on broadcast networks with 8.06 million viewers and scored 0.71 in the key demo, closing in on 8.45 million and 0.73 from last week. NCIS: Hawaii Only dropped a hundredth of a point from last week’s demo rating (0.5 vs. 0.51), but slipped 16% of total viewers to 5.54 million. NBC Ordinary joe suffered the largest drop in week two among first-year shows, dropping 0.16 among adults aged 18 to 49 (0.52 to 0.36) and 1.21 million viewers (3, 9 million to 2.69 million). The voice also went down, but got the best demo rating on broadcast networks at 0.96 and finished second behind NCIS total viewers with 6.86 million. ABC The good doctor opened season five with its lowest ratings, drawing just under 4 million viewers and 0.41 among adults aged 18 to 49 (historically the show has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the viewing delay, so these numbers will likely increase significantly in the coming days). Dancing with the stars arrived at 0.72 in the 18-49 demo and 4.88 million viewers. Monday night football averaging 14.76 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, with the Peyton and Eli Manning-led broadcast attracting 1.89 million, roughly the same as last week. The game’s main stream has increased by 1 million viewers compared to last week’s contest. The game received a combined rating of 4.84 among adults ages 18-49 on both channels. Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more information and figures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tv-ratings-monday-sept-27-2021-1235022139/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos