Actor Moshe Ivgy enters jail to serve 11 months for indecent assault





Leading actor Moshe Ivgy entered Hermon prison in northern Israel on Wednesday to serve an 11-month prison sentence imposed on him for indecent assault and sexual harassment of four women. Ivgy was sentenced in July by the Haifa Magistrate’s Court, after the court overturned a previous verdict in March sentencing him to just six months of community service. He was convicted of five counts of indecent acts and sexual harassment. Ivgy arrived at the prison more than four hours before the scheduled time. Asked by reporters if he hoped his prison term would pass quickly, Ivgy replied, “No. I hope it goes as it should. Nothing needs to be fast. I will live this until the end. How did he feel then? “Well, this is not a trip to Thailand,” he replied, carrying a big backpack and accompanied by a friend. Ivgy was originally scheduled to enter jail on September 1, but a request to delay entry until after this month’s Jewish holiday period was granted by prosecutors and the court because he had accepted the verdict and chosen to do not appeal the sentence. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions In February 2016, six women accused Ivgy of harassing them while they were working together on various films, TV shows and plays. The women told the Walla news site of private rehearsals in which Ivgy forced herself on them, often insisting on unnecessary rehearsals of intimate scenes and kissing them against their will. ???? : pic.twitter.com/xu2uNPIuXT – Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) September 29, 2021 : “.,.”https://t.co/Jq2PtO2O27 pic.twitter.com/HHAe1Afk72 – (@kann_news) September 29, 2021 Prosecutors filed charges in 2018, saying they found sufficient evidence that Ivgy exploited her status to commit indecent acts and sexually harass four women in 2012 and 2013, some at her workplace. He faced four counts of indecent acts and three of sexual harassment. But Ivgy was found guilty by the Haifa District Court in January 2020 of a single count of indecent assault on a woman and acquitted in the other two cases. In July of the same year, he was sentenced to six months of community service and ordered to pay 10,000 shekels (approximately $ 2,900) to his victim. In their appeal to the Haifa District Court for a harsher sentence – which was ultimately accepted – prosecutors, who initially requested a 15-month prison term for Ivgy, said the multiple separate complaints against the actor showed behavior. Ivgy has appeared in dozens of films, plays and TV shows, including Hunting Elephants (2013) and Steven Spielbergs Munich, and won the Ophir Israels Best Picture Award for his supporting role in Metallic Blues in 2004, the same year, he was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the award-winning film Campfire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/actor-moshe-ivgy-enters-prison-to-serve-11-month-sentence-for-indecent-assault/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos