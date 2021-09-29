Will 83-year-old Sooryavanshi change the Bollywood box office game?

It’s official. Maharashtra movie theaters will reopen from October 22. And with that comes the news of 17 films released between 2021 and 2022, starting with Sooryavanshi by Akshay Kumar, 83 by Ranveer Singh, Laal Singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan, and more. The fact that audiences are eagerly awaiting to see their favorite actors on the big screen is something stakeholders rely on. After all, massive attendance will ring the cash registers and help the industry bounce back. So, what impact will this ka toofaan filmon have on the cinema business? And what about the reign of OTT platforms? In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​talks about it, and more.

THE FILM INDUSTRY WAS IN USI BEFORE THE ANNOUNCEMENTS

On September 25, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all theaters in the state would reopen from October 22, 2021. Soon after, a total of 17 release dates were announced, showing that the producers, directors, actors and everyone else in the industry were waiting for that day.

The first day was Sooryavanshi, then there were 16 more announcements, which means a total of 17 announcements in almost a day and a half. This is a clear indication that people were waiting for theaters to reopen, says Taran Adarsh.

He further adds: The film industry, before this announcement, was in intensive care, but now there are celebrations. Of course, this is only the first part, where we announced the film. The second and most crucial part would be how the audience enters, comments and reacts to the films. For now, the good thing is that we’re slowly getting back to normal and hopefully with big movies like Sooryavanshi first, that will set the tone for other movies as well.

OTT GIANTS HAVE NOT ATTEMPTED DIRECTORS LIKE ROHIT SHETTY OR SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

While many great films, such as Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Laxmii, etc. have been released on OTT platforms, filmmakers like Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, SS Rajamouli and others have patiently waited to release their work in theaters. Taran thinks they deserve a pat on the back for the same.

Directors like Rohit Shetty, Yash Raj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not been tempted by the giants of the OTT. They waited for the big screen to reopen. It shows their willingness to resist through thick and thin, Taran says.

Citing examples of Sooryavanshi and 83, and how long the long-awaited two films had to wait, Taran says, Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released in March 2020 and its release now in October 2021. It’s a long gap and they have continued to hold on . Likewise, 83 was slated for release in April 2020, it will now be released at Christmas this year.

THE CHARM OF THE BIG SCREEN CAN NEVER FADE

OTT platforms saw a flow of new viewers during the lockdown. It not only kept the audience entertained, but also helped many producers survive the tough times. However, according to Taran Adarsh, the OTT giants can never get past theaters.

With the advent of every new thing – color television, video tapes, DVDs, satellite television, or any new technology – people thought theaters could do less business now. But no, the charm of the big screen can never wear off. We’re used to the experience of watching movies on the big screen, he adds.

OTT’s contribution, however, has been immense, especially during the pandemic. He adds, I do not deny the contribution of OTT. He bailed out many producers from the start of the lockdown. But at the same time, the big movies like Sooryavanshi, 83, RRR, etc. can only be viewed in theaters.

TWO GREAT FILMS CAN EASILY CO-EXIST

With so many back-to-back releases, the inevitable has happened – a bottleneck, which means several big-priced films will go head to head at the box office. So the question is, which one will survive? Taran Adarsh, however, strongly believes that two great films can easily coexist.

Whether it is the Christmas shock of 83 and Pushpa, the Eid shock of MayDay and Heropanti 2 or the Independence Day weekend shock between Raksha Bandhan and Adipurush, these are all holiday times, so people will be spoiled for choice. And two great films can easily coexist. For example, Lagaan and Gadar survived very well, ”he adds.

But what about a clash between Bollywood and Hollywood, with Sooryavanshi opposed to Eternals? “The content will decide,” adds Taran in conclusion.

