Bollywood stars and their dream homes

Ambitious homes are now on every wishlist of upcoming stars, as gorgeous backgrounds have become an intrinsic part of most online interactions as well as social media posts. A run in a prestigious design magazine also means that a Bollywood star has truly arrived and claimed part of the sky in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.
However, for established superstars, buying a property is less about making a splash and more about bolstering their investment portfolio or purchasing additional space and amenities for their families.
Here’s what some of Bollywood’s more affluent celebrities have been splurging on lately:
Amitabh Bachchan:
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is said to have purchased a 5,184 square foot penthouse, worth Rs 31 crore, and added to his real estate portfolio of landmarks such as Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa. Imposing like the superstar himself, the property includes six parking spaces and is located on the 27th and 28th floors of a 34-story building. The builder behind the property is also the trusted real estate genius of the stars, Lotus Developers.
Rajkummar Rao:
From living with a common family in Gurugram to sharing a small space in Mumbai with friends while sleeping on the floor to buying a sprawling split-level house and personalizing it with pop culture accents, From modern art, timeless furniture and a special corner for all of his awards, including his beloved national award, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has come a long way. His house, perfectly detailed by Lotus Developers, is a reminder that persistent dreamers can often manage to write their name on a small piece of the sky.
Hrithik Roshan:
According to sources, in 2020 actor Hrithik Roshan spent over Rs 100 crore on two posh mansions in the air spread over three floors near Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova link road. According to the reports, the houses comprising a duplex penthouse and a one-story apartment have a total area of approximately 38,000 square feet and have a private elevator and more than 10 parking spaces.
He has purchased a lot of commercial space from Lotus Developers and will now enjoy breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and all the perks of Bollywood stardom because he can afford it.
Sunny Leone:
In March of this year, Sunny Leone became the proud owner of a luxurious house in Mumbai. Her 12th-floor, five-bedroom, 4,365-square-foot apartment cost her over Rs 16 crore and gave her multiple state-of-the-art facilities, like three mechanized parking spaces. She and her family can also enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Sea from this immaculately finished property by Lotus Developers.
Ajay Devgn:
The Bollywood actor treated himself to a sprawling and luxurious 590 square meter mansion worth Rs 60 crore in his former neighborhood of Juhu. The bungalow is close to his old home and Ajay Devgn will continue to reside near superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. The bungalow, when renovated, will be equipped to meet the needs of her growing children and provide her family with much more outdoor space to relax.
Janhvi Kapoor:
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the youngest real estate investors in the film industry and has purchased a property worth Rs 39 crore in Juhu, Mumbai. Spread over 4,144 square feet, his new home is spread over the 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th floors and has been organized according to his wishes by Lotus Developers. One of the fastest rising stars, Janhvi had certain specs in mind which producer and builder Anand Pandit delivered to his satisfaction and delight.
Ali Bhatt:
Rising Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is proving to be a savvy real estate investor. After buying a house in Juhu which she shares with her sister and another in Covent Garden in London, she has now spent over 32 crore rupees on an amazing product in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The 2,460 square foot apartment is located in the Vastu Pali Hill building, which also happens to be the home of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.
Aanand L Rai:
The director of acclaimed films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Counting also splurged for Rs 25.3 crore on a duplex in Mumbai courtesy of Lotus Developers. The unit spans the 27th and 28th floors and spans over 5,761 square feet. It has access to five parking spaces and has several amenities. The dream merchant, it seems, has finally found the house of his dreams.
Ayushmann Khurrana:
Ayushmann Khurrana is the surprise success story of the decade in Bollywood and has the bells and whistles to show it. The actor spent over Rs 9 crore on a family home in Panchkula, near Chandigarh. The idea was to bring the whole Khurrana family together under one roof. The house would have large green spaces, a badminton court and all modern amenities.
