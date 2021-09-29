Entertainment
Bollywood slows down direct digital film release
NEW DELHI : With weaker traction and growth of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms during the second wave of covid, unlike the 2020 lockdown, Bollywood has slowed its direct-to-digital movie premieres.
While top studios have waited for theaters to reopen, especially in Maharashtra, many producers and actors admit not seeing the kind of traction they expected for their movies on streaming platforms and that space, despite all of its exponential growth is still aimed at a niche audience. .
On the other hand, OTT platforms have also streamlined their movie acquisition budgets, where they can first negotiate the performance prices of movies at the box office. Movies released in theaters are also approved by the censorship board.
Compared to the 60-70% growth in subscriber additions seen at the height of the pandemic last year, the monthly increase in subscriber numbers has stabilized at 15-20%, two media analysts said.
For example, Netflix added just 1.5 million paid subscriptions globally in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC), parts of which continued to be affected by the pandemic, accounted for about two-thirds of its net additions paid during the period at 1.02 million. The company added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the March quarter worldwide, including 1.36 million from the APAC region.
There have been fewer Hindi films (this time around) because most producers have delayed their films pending the reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra, ”said independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai, adding that no big star with a mass market audience base is willing to This is partly due to the perception that OTT always caters to a niche target group, but also because of the stronghold that national multiplex channels are in control in northern India, and have been vehement in their opposition to direct broadcast, digital release of films.
A senior executive at a streaming platform said the aggressive push to acquire films last year was due to the streaming platforms’ desperation as their content pipeline was affected due to the ban. shooting.
Producers were also keen to recoup their investments. This explains why a movie like Laxmii who could easily have gone around 150 crore at the box office, set for a 80 to 100 crore with Hotstar. Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO of media consultancy Ormax, said acquisition prices were naturally higher for films destined for theatrical release but took the direct route to OTT due to the pandemic. The distribution of stars was the main determinant of acquisition prices, and depending on the size of the main star, prices ranged from 20 crore up 80 crores.
The buzz for a lot of these movies (which came out on OTT) was lacking because there wasn’t a lot of marketing or promotion, talent couldn’t travel, and there isn’t much you can do in radio or social media and platforms realized over time that they had burned their fingers, ”said the executive mentioned above.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar, the big three movie buyers, did not respond Mints queries.
Most OTT platforms have also blocked a significant portion of their annual budgets for post-theatrical rights to films, said Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment. They face a one-and-a-half-year delay as several films have been ready since 2019, plus more that have been completed in 2020 and 2021. So, unless the film is truly wanted, it may remain unsold until. ‘in 2023, “Sarkar says.
However, unlike Hindi movies, South Indian language movies have been a big push for OTT releases this year. Small and medium budget titles such as Sarpatta Parambarai, House, Tuck Jagadish, Kuruthi, Netrikann and several others, have been salvaged as they are cheaper than Hindi movies and have also gained traction on OTT platforms in recent times.
A lot of southern films may have been conceptualized with the idea that they could eventually go to streaming platforms so these producers don’t come from a place of desperation. Plus, the rates of Rs. 20 crore have turned out to be a boon for them, ”said Balkrishna Hari Singh, founder and CEO of Frenzi – a one-stop search and recommendation app for streaming content.
