Entertainment
New Netflix Documentary Britney v Spears Brings New Details to Singer’s Guardianship Battle
A new Britney Spears documentary has landed just a day before a court date that could end her 13-year guardianship.
For those trying to keep up, this is one of five major documentaries about the pop singer this year, including three this week.
Like the others, this one illustrates the controversial battle for control of the singer’s multi-million dollar life and estate and offers new perspectives.
OK, what documentary is this?
It’s called Britney vs. Spears.
It is from filmmaker Erin Lee Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu. A Netflix production, it landed on the streaming service Tuesday.
What does the documentary cover?
The 94-minute film explores how the Guardianship began, following the singer’s public health and custody issues in 2008.
He then follows how the people responsible for managing his life and estate, primarily his father, Jamie Spears. maintained the arrangement against Spears’ wishes and although she has been able to work and perform regularly over the past decade.
The filmmakers speak to many people who were at Spears’sorbit at the time: managers, employees, friends and a former boyfriend. He is strongly sympathetic to his struggle.
“If you care about women you should watch this movie” Carr recently told the Los Angeles Times.
“If you care about mental health you should watch this movie. If you are a Britney Spears fan you should watch this movie.”
Jamie Spears, the Guardianship’s former business manager, LouTaylor, and Britney’s ex-court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham, are not being interviewed.
What are the key revelations?
First, Adnan Ghalib, Spears’ boyfriend at the time of her contentious divorce from her first husband, Kevin Federline, is speaking for the first time in many years.
He talks about his fear at that point for Spears’ safety, and that if anything happened to him he would be blamed, a non-white ex-papparazzo dating an American icon.
” She was taking [the prescription amphetamine] Adderall. I’m sure millions of people take Adderall.
“But these are the things that turn into volatile and deadly weapons when you go through a child custody case.”
Secondly, we get new details about the trusteeship arrangement:
- Carr and Eliscu produce a document from the original Trusteeship Application that shows an odd box marked “Dementia Placement Orders” for about 20 years.
- An early medical report leaked to filmmakers concludes that Spears, in 2008, “did not have the capacity” to have her own lawyer or make her own financial decisions, although she worked regularly during this time.
- Eliscu, who had known Spears after pitching her for Rolling Stone magazine, was involved in an undercover conspiracy in a Los Angeles hotel bathroom to get Spears’ signature on a petition asking the court to dismiss her. lawyer, Mr. Ingham, who Spears said was not acting. in his interest.
Do we hear from Spears herself?
There is no on-camera interview with the singer.
However, there are excerpts from previous interviews, and in text messages to Mr. Ghalib, she says, “I’m sick of this, I hate my life, please talk to this lawyer.”
We also hear from Andrew Gallery, a cinematographer who has become a close friend.
At the start of the arrangement, she sent him a letter that she hoped he would read publicly or share with the media.
In the documentary, he reads part of it.
Loading
“The people who control it made $ 3 million this year,” he says.
“She would like to have new eyes to see her situation, but if she does talk about it, she is constantly threatened that the Conservatives will take her children away from her.
“As long as people are paid and she has no rights, it might go on for a while. But that doesn’t make it right at all.”
This year, as he prepared to hear Spears speak publicly in court for the first time, Gallery told the filmmakers:
Did Spears respond to the release of the documentary?
The only glimpse we’ve gotten into Spears’ life in recent years, outside of his recent court appearance, has been via his Instagram.
In a post deleted since Tuesday, she said she saw the new documentary and it wasn’t true, but it’s not clear that it was that Netflix documentary she was referring to.
A separate CNN documentary also aired recently as well as a New York Times sequel to its February film. (She isn’t usually a fan of any of them.)
Carr, a fan of Spears’ music, said ahead of the film’s release that she had informed Spears of its existence and hoped the star would like it.
What happens next in the case of Spears?
There is a court date overnight (September 29).
This is a hearing regarding Jamie Spears’ petition earlier this month to end guardianship and give his daughter back control of her life.
At the time of this petition, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart said it was “another massive legal victory for Britney Spears.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-29/britney-spears-netflix-documentary-conservatorship/100499756
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]