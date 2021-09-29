Grimes gives fans a sneak peek at cutting edge technology in FOX’s new singing contest





Grimes, “Alter Ego” ‘s own famous judge, gives fans a preview of FOX’s new electrifying vocal competition series. “This show is all about seeing who the next digital pop star will be,” said Grimes. Each contestant will be judged based solely on their song, according to Grimes. Ultimately, the 20 nominees can become the artists they always wanted to be with the hopes of becoming the next generation of superstars. Famous judge on FOXs Alter Ego, Grimes. RELATED: ‘Alter Ego’: FOX Gives First Look at World’s First Avatar Singing Contest “The singers basically create their fantastic pop star version of themselves,” Grimes added. The Reality Contest is the next iteration of the music contest show, featuring the world’s first avatar singing contest. “The singers are backstage and their performance is captured and then mapped to their avatar who is on stage playing for us,” continued Grimes. “It’s super wild. I mean, it’s cutting edge technology, something that couldn’t have been done before now,” Grimes added. RELATED: Will.i.am gives an overview of “Alter Ego” technology: “truly revolutionary” Innovative technology allows contestants to perform without being judgmental about their physical appearance and share their talent with viewers. Grimes sympathized with the artists who said they did not feel accepted outside of the digital world despite their talent. “I know a lot of people who feel a lot more accepted in the digital world, I know that,” Grimes said. “You have to tune in, well you don’t have to, but that would be nice,” Grimes added. The show will also bring together some of the biggest names in music as judges, including Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey and Will.i.am. “Alter Ego” airs Wednesdays at 9 / 8c on FOX. This station is owned by FOX Corporation.

