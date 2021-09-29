Camilo wins 10 Latin Grammy nominations. Reggaeton still largely excludedExBulletin







toggle legend Xavi Torrent / Redferns / Getty Images

Xavi Torrent / Redferns / Getty Images The Latin Grammys usher in a new era with nominations that favor a wider range of artists, genres and fusion pieces. Colombian singer Camilo was the featured artist this year, earning 10 nominations for flagship awards like Album and Song of the Year. The announcement highlights what has turned out to be a momentous year for the relatively new artist, since the release of a much-loved second album (My hands) to several high-profile collaborations, including “999” with Selena Gomez. Rising star Rauw Alejandro will vie for song and record of the year alongside industry legends like Marc Anthony and Julio Iglesias. “Tattoo (Remix)”, Alejandro’s single with Camilo, is in the running for best urban fusion / performance. Colombian band Diamante Elctrico, who recently performed a Tiny Desk (at home) concert, received nominations for Best Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop / Rock Album and Song. Reggaeton, despite its artistic and commercial success around the world, remains a poor performance in Latin Grammy nominations. Bad Bunny walked away with four; The last round the world was the only reggaeton record to receive a nod for Album of the Year. J Balvin, Farruko, Karol G, Ozuna and Jay Wheeler’s “La Curiosidad”, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers are in the running for the best reggaeton performance. Arguably one of the greatest musical stories of 2021, “Patria y Vida” was nominated song of the year and best urban record of the year. For an in-depth explanation that dug into its many references, Alt.Latino called the collaborative track “a unifying cry for the greatest uprising in recent Cuban history”. Written and performed by Cubans in exile (Gente de Zona, Yotuel Romero d’Orishas, ​​Descemer Bueno) and those still on the island (Maykel Osboro and Elicer “el Funky” Mrquez), “Patria y Vida” has become the artistic cornerstone of a massive historical moment, paving the way for a future Latin American protest through music. The awards will be broadcast live on Univision on November 18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041193656/latin-grammy-nominations-camilo-bad-bunny-rauw-alejandro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos