Eminem’s lyrical-inspired restaurant ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to open in Detroit on Wednesday





It was an iconic line from one of Eminem’s most famous songs. It is now ready to be purchased on Woodward Avenue. Mom’s Spaghetti, a restaurant that pays homage to the Detroit rapper’s song Lose Yourself, opens in the city on Wednesday. Commercials announcing the restaurant’s grand unveiling have been airing on television for about a week. This includes a 30-second spot on YouTube posted by the rapper’s account. “Want some road pasta after the game?” “ “It’s understood.” “Meatballs?” “You know we have this.” “What about the sghetti sandwich? Mum has it too.” The restaurant will open in a brick and mortar location in downtown Detroit. The venue will be in the newly opened Union Assembly at 2131 Woodward Avenue. Its inauguration is scheduled for September 29 at 5 p.m. Photo via screenshot from Youtube An order of Mom’s Spaghetti will cost $ 9. If you get it with meatballs, it’s $ 12 or you can upgrade to vegan rabbit balls for $ 14. The sandwich costs $ 11. Already a concept of a pop-up restaurant in a refuge, the pasta shop has made intermittent appearances during various concerts and performances hosted by Eminem. During the pandemic, Mom’s Spaghetti was delivered to frontline caregivers at eight different hospitals. Those who administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center have also received it. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine if there was enthusiasm for a mom’s spaghetti spot that would perform regularly and be open year round,” said Paul Rosenberg, director. from Eminem. “We are very happy to announce the arrival of the drop-in restaurant and adjacent upstairs store called The Trailer where fans can experience a unique environment and obtain merchandise and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation. “ See the full menu here.

