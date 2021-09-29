Why does every young American watch the sopranos?

Watching the film through Dainotto’s lens, Many Saints provides a timely update on the history of postwar American capitalism by focusing on who has been excluded from its embrace. Whatever the nostalgic qualities of the film, they are compromised by the added perspective of Harold, a black member of the team who is authorized to lead and violently enforce the numbers in black quarters. He beats and kills his own and gives the profits to a bunch of thugs who treat him like scum, an unfair deal that can only last for a while, and which isn’t exactly unique to Hiccup. It is the eve of the riots that will eventually disperse the city’s working class whites, including the Soprano family, across Essex County and beyond. And after the Newark revolts, Harold follows suit: he begins his own numbers game.

Cinematic representations of the Mafia tend, for obvious reasons, to focus on the dramatic: the heist of Lufthansa, the contract killers, extortion plans, broken thumbs, infiltration by the federal government, wars between and within families. The reality of the crowd is of course much more boring. As Chase told me: They spend all day sitting eating sandwiches and thinking about ways to outsmart government or big business. In New York City, the real power of the Mafia came from its infiltration into a wide range of industries in the city: commercial waste hauling, clothing manufacturing, the docks, the Fulton Fish Market, and construction. According to Selwyn Raabs Five Families, the Lucchese family even had a racketeering in that same newspaper, through their control of the union that represented delivery men, which they used to get jobs without showing up and to steal and sell copies of The Times. .

The mafia was a parasite of an economy dirtier, more tactile and localized than containerized and algorithmic. It was a grotesque mirror image of the American dream that this economy has enabled, a perverted form of upward mobility through hard work and enterprise. The key element enabling his industrial racketeering was union control, another choke point in an economy that had not yet become so totally manicured to meet the needs of business. Unions could serve as a two-way toll booth. Employers could be forced to give regular bribes, in the form of cash jobs or no-shows, by the threat of a strike, but they could also bribe assaulted officials into hijacking the government. look so they can hire non-union labor.

Around the time of The Sopranos premiere, NYU law professor James B. Jacobs wrote an article, with a student, claiming that the Mafia, though weakened by decades of lawsuits, could return. in strength. In 2019, however, he published a new article titled The Rise and Fall of Organized Crime in the United States, stating that the Mafia was almost over. The world in which the Cosa Nostra became powerful has largely disappeared, he wrote. And he cites a litany of factors that contributed to its collapse, a mix of technological advances, deregulation and financialization, many of the same forces that created today’s stratified economy.

The widened access to credit had cut in what the Mafiosi call the trade of the shylocks; there’s no need to go to a loan shark when the payday lender will offer you equally competitive rates. Gambling has been legalized in many states and is flourishing on many reserves; almost every state in the union has a lottery, which has decimated the number racket. The Italian-American neighborhoods have emptied as Jacobs writes, drastically shrinking the pool of tough teens with Cosa Nostra’s potential; This is brilliantly dramatized in the last episode of the series, when a gangster from a New York family rushes into Little Italy on an important phone call and, when the call ends, looks around for the see wandering through a crowded and bustling Chinatown. And, Jacobs notes, union membership has been decimated. In the mid-1950s, about 35% of American workers belonged to a union, he writes. In recent years, only 6.5 percent of workers in the private sector were unionized.

Although far from being a friend of the workers, the Mafia came to power in tandem with a post-war economy that was. It was a skilled organization at finding and exploiting crevices in a world that still had crevices. And he has been overtaken, both on screen and in real life, by a form of organized crime better suited to our times: the transnational drug cartels that mimic our huge global supply chain, corrupting the governments of the world. developing countries while helping the developed worlds slide into senescence.

The Mafia looted the Teamsters Union pension fund to build Las Vegas (as dramatized in Casino), then (presumably) killed Jimmy Hoffa when he threatened their control (as dramatized in The Irishman). But they could never have accomplished what followed. The trucking industry was deregulated in 1980, crippling bargaining power and the Teamsters members (and, by making freight trucking so cheap, gave us big box retail sales). In 1982, the central states pension fund, which had been the crowd’s piggy bank, was handed over to the management of the big Wall Street banks. In the 2000s, the fund faced deficits due to crippled union membership, and its Wall Street directors made risky bets to cover spread bets that headed south. In recent years, the fund has paid out $ 2 billion more than it received annually, a situation that could have drained it entirely by 2025, had it not been bailed out by Congress in March. Say what you want about the Mafia fund management, but at least they’ve left us a place to see Celine Dion and play craps.