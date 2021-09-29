Tape of John Lennon interview and unreleased song auctioned in DenmarkExBulletin



toggle legend Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

A tape of John Lennon speaking with a group of student journalists and singing an unreleased song cost 370,000 crowns or $ 58,240 at an auction in Denmark on Tuesday.

The 33-minute conversation, which was recorded in January 1970, covers many of the topics that Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer says “defined Lennon at that time”: his campaign for peace with Yoko Ono, the Beatles and his hair.

This tape, along with 29 photos and a copy of the school newspaper that published parts of Lennon’s interview, were bundled into one lot in an auction dedicated to 20th century artwork. It sold for well above its estimated price of 200,000-300,000 crowns ($ 31,481- $ 47,222), Associated Press reports.

“I thought it was amazing that he exceeded the estimate,” Alexa Bruun Rasmussen told the AP. “Unfortunately, the identity of the buyer is confidential, but I can reveal that she has gone overseas.”

The story behind the recording

Lennon and Ono traveled to Denmark in late December 1969 to settle custody issues involving Ono’s 5-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Danish journalists learned of the couple’s whereabouts after their first week and held an official press conference. Then came fate.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, a small group of reporters and four 16-year-old students seeking to interview John Lennon for the school magazine arrived late for the press conference,” the auction house explained. at auction. “Lennon and Ono agreed to talk to them anyway.

He describes the setting for this conversation as “intimate” and the atmosphere as “remarkably relaxed”. About ten people were in the room, and the photos show Lennon, Ono and her daughter Kyoko lounging on a sofa with their feet covered in socks propped up on a coffee table, a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Two young student journalists documented the scene: Karsten Hjen recorded the interview (apparently on a tape recorder borrowed from the local hi-fi store) and Jesper Jungersen took pictures.

Hjen told the PA that they did the interview in the context of the Vietnam War and the Cold War because Lennon and Ono had “a message of peace, and that was what was important to us. “.



toggle legend Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

What Lennon said

The conversation consists mostly of Lennon answering questions from reporters at length, with Ono occasionally joining in, the auction house said.

Lennon is said to have explained why the couple came to town, their micro-macro diet, the promotion of world peace through art and music, the length of her hair and her frustration with the image of The Beatles. (The group had split up by that time, but didn’t release the news for several months.)

“A student asks if he would consider recording Blues music to which Lennon replies that all he plays is Blues,” writes the auction house. “At one point someone suggests a dance around the Christmas tree while singing a Danish Christmas carol (Lennon partially tunes but does not know the lyrics). A student asks if Lennon would play the guitar, and he’s playing ‘Radio Peace’, followed by ‘Giving Peace a Chance.’ “

“Radio Peace” was written for a radio station in the Netherlands but was never broadcast, according to the AP.

Hjen told the BBC that “Radio Peace” was supposed to be the theme song for a radio station that ultimately did not open its doors, and said that “to our knowledge the only place this song exists is on our tape”.

He said he realized decades later that he was sitting on a precious tape and put it in a bank safe.

How exactly, the creators learned on Tuesday. Hjen told AP that the auction “has exceeded all expectations.” He said the surviving men who interviewed did not decide what to do with the money.

This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.