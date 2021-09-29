Artist Jens Haaning took $ 84,000 and sent 2 blank canvases to a museumExBulletin



toggle legend Niels Fabk / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art

Niels Fabk / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art

Money was supposed to be used to create modern art. And it was, but not in the way a Danish museum expected when it gave an artist the equivalent of $ 84,000. In return, he received two empty canvases.

Artist Jens Haaning says the blank canvases include a new artwork titled “Take the Money and Run” which he calls a commentary on low wages. One thing it isn’t, he said, is theft.

“It’s a breach of contract, and breach of contract is part of the job,” he said, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.

“The job is that I took their money,” Haaning said.

The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg is not satisfied with this explanation, but that did not prevent them from exhibiting the two canvases as part of their exhibition entitled Work, which explores people’s relationship to work.

The artist’s unexpected delivery prompted laughter and questions

Haaning took the money as part of a deal with the Kunsten, which says he loaned Haaning more than half a million crowns so he could frame the money in a takeover of a earlier work of art. The artist had previously used two canvases, one larger than the other, to illustrate the gap in average annual earnings in Denmark and Austria in concrete terms or, more accurately, in paper.

Haaning sent two large crates to the museum, as he prepared to mount the work-themed exhibit that opened last weekend. But when the staff opened the boxes, they were surprised to find two blank canvases.

“I actually laughed when I saw it,” Kunsten CEO Lasse Andersson said in an email to NPR, adding that the museum initially suspected things might not go as planned when Haaning told them that he had created a new work of art, with the title “Take the money and run.”

The delivery quickly caused a flurry of emails and messages to the museum. Andersson says that while Haaning’s initial work converted money into art, “the new work reminds us that we work for money.” It also adds a new twist to the debate over how an artist’s work should be assessed, he said.



toggle legend Niels Fabaek / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art

Niels Fabaek / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art

Artist urges audience: take money, run

Haaning said P1 tomorrow that he decided to keep the money after rejecting the idea of ​​reproducing art more than a decade old. Instead, he said, he wanted to create a work that immediately dealt with his own work situation.

“I encourage other people who have working conditions just as miserable as me to do the same,” he said. from Artnet. “If they sit on a shitty job and don’t get money and are actually asked to give money to go to work,” they should take the money and run away, a- he told the radio show.

Haaning says he should have paid 25,000 crowns (about $ 2,900) to recreate his artwork, an unfair burden, he told Danish radio. But Andersson says the museum’s contract provides up to 6,000 euros, or nearly $ 7,000, for Haaning’s labor expenses. Under the agreement, the artist also receives a seal of 10,000 crowns, plus “viewing fees” determined by the government.

The museum has not yet taken legal action

Haaning signed a contract with the Kunsten, promising to deliver the artwork and return the $ 84,000. The artist now faces a deadline to return his money to the museum on January 16, when the work’s exhibition closes. The museum says it is discussing this deadline with him; he also acknowledges that Haaning produced provocative work.

“It wasn’t what we agreed to in the contract, but we got some new and interesting art, “from Haaning, Andersson said.

Haaning is a well-known artist in Denmark, where his eye-catching projects have included rendering the Dannebrog, the red and white national flag of Denmark, in green, according to public broadcaster RD. He also “moved a car dealership and massage clinic to exhibition buildings,” according to the news agency.