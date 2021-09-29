Entertainment
Artist Jens Haaning took $ 84,000 and sent 2 blank canvases to a museumExBulletin
Niels Fabk / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art
Money was supposed to be used to create modern art. And it was, but not in the way a Danish museum expected when it gave an artist the equivalent of $ 84,000. In return, he received two empty canvases.
Artist Jens Haaning says the blank canvases include a new artwork titled “Take the Money and Run” which he calls a commentary on low wages. One thing it isn’t, he said, is theft.
“It’s a breach of contract, and breach of contract is part of the job,” he said, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.
“The job is that I took their money,” Haaning said.
The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg is not satisfied with this explanation, but that did not prevent them from exhibiting the two canvases as part of their exhibition entitled Work, which explores people’s relationship to work.
The artist’s unexpected delivery prompted laughter and questions
Haaning took the money as part of a deal with the Kunsten, which says he loaned Haaning more than half a million crowns so he could frame the money in a takeover of a earlier work of art. The artist had previously used two canvases, one larger than the other, to illustrate the gap in average annual earnings in Denmark and Austria in concrete terms or, more accurately, in paper.
Haaning sent two large crates to the museum, as he prepared to mount the work-themed exhibit that opened last weekend. But when the staff opened the boxes, they were surprised to find two blank canvases.
“I actually laughed when I saw it,” Kunsten CEO Lasse Andersson said in an email to NPR, adding that the museum initially suspected things might not go as planned when Haaning told them that he had created a new work of art, with the title “Take the money and run.”
The delivery quickly caused a flurry of emails and messages to the museum. Andersson says that while Haaning’s initial work converted money into art, “the new work reminds us that we work for money.” It also adds a new twist to the debate over how an artist’s work should be assessed, he said.
Niels Fabaek / Kunsten Museum of Modern Art
Artist urges audience: take money, run
Haaning said P1 tomorrow that he decided to keep the money after rejecting the idea of reproducing art more than a decade old. Instead, he said, he wanted to create a work that immediately dealt with his own work situation.
“I encourage other people who have working conditions just as miserable as me to do the same,” he said. from Artnet. “If they sit on a shitty job and don’t get money and are actually asked to give money to go to work,” they should take the money and run away, a- he told the radio show.
Haaning says he should have paid 25,000 crowns (about $ 2,900) to recreate his artwork, an unfair burden, he told Danish radio. But Andersson says the museum’s contract provides up to 6,000 euros, or nearly $ 7,000, for Haaning’s labor expenses. Under the agreement, the artist also receives a seal of 10,000 crowns, plus “viewing fees” determined by the government.
The museum has not yet taken legal action
Haaning signed a contract with the Kunsten, promising to deliver the artwork and return the $ 84,000. The artist now faces a deadline to return his money to the museum on January 16, when the work’s exhibition closes. The museum says it is discussing this deadline with him; he also acknowledges that Haaning produced provocative work.
“It wasn’t what we agreed to in the contract, but we got some new and interesting art, “from Haaning, Andersson said.
Haaning is a well-known artist in Denmark, where his eye-catching projects have included rendering the Dannebrog, the red and white national flag of Denmark, in green, according to public broadcaster RD. He also “moved a car dealership and massage clinic to exhibition buildings,” according to the news agency.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/29/1041492941/jens-haaning-kunsten-take-the-money-and-run-art-denmark-blank
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]