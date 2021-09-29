Wilmington film crews have a decision to make on Friday. It could stop productions nationwide

A member of the team applies the iconic “Halloween” mask to actor playing serial killer Michael Myers. (Photo by Port City Daily / Mark Darrough)

WILMINGTON In protest of grueling hours, low wages and insufficient breaks, film crews are set to leave sets, shut down nationwide productions and possibly transform Wilmington EUE / Screen Gems Studios in the desert.

Members of the International Alliance of Theater Workers (IATSE) vote Friday on a strike authorization. The entertainment union covers set decorators, gaffers, prop masters, handles, costume designers, stage managers and many more known as below-the-line workers because of the way their names appear on the first sheet of a movie budget, under Directors. , producers and actors.

The results will be published on Monday, October 4. What will happen next is unknown.

IATSE Local 491 business agent Darla McGlamery expects a resounding yes majority on the strike vote. At this point, the hope is that the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) will accept IATSE’s demands to prevent a full-blown strike, McGlamery explained.

In recent months, IATSE has negotiated with AMPTP, the representative of major film and television companies, protections in its upcoming contract covering 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers. But AMPTP has announced that it has no intention of making a counter-offer.

According to a press release, IATSE’s latest proposal calls for reduced hours, higher wages, guaranteed breaks and equal pay on streaming projects compared to other productions.

It is unpredictable how long a walkout would last. The IATSE has never gone on strike for over a century of existence.

There is always some chatter, but it has come to a head at this point, McGlamery said.

The only comparable circumstance is the 100-day writers’ strike of 2007, which took place after AMPTP and the Writers Guild of America agreed to share the benefits of programs offered on the Internet. In Wilmington, One Tree Hill continued to film for weeks on already completed scripts, according to a StarNews article at the time.

To date, the rise of online content is a point of contention in these debates between AMPTP and unions. In addition to poor working conditions and unbearable wages, workers in streaming projects are unhappy with the breaks that platforms like Netflix still enjoy. When streamers first stepped on the scene, contracts gave them discounts on paying workers and providing benefits, as the future of media was unclear.

Obviously, streaming is no longer , union member Hannah Funderburke said. It is not a new medium. It has bigger budgets than some of our main features. And therefore, especially given the success of this one thanks to the Covid, it is high time for them to stop treating it as an medium on our prices and conditions.

Streaming projects now make up the majority of filming in Wilmington. In the jurisdiction of IATSE Local 491, approximately seven programs operated under the Agreement on Zone Film Standards for Film and Television are currently in production. One is from Hulu, two from Netflix, three from Amazon, and one from Disney / Fox.

McGlamery said the union had attempted to improve working conditions for these projects over the past four rounds of contract negotiations, dating back a dozen years. AMPTP believed that streaming was .

We are in complete and utter disagreement at this point, she said.

As the strike looms, a movement within the union is calling on members to cancel their streaming subscriptions to gain the attention of services through their portfolios.

STOP USING AMAZON, a flyer circulating on social media reads. WE ARE FIGHTING LITERALLY AGAINST JEFF BEZOS.

The IATSE requests also come at a time when the pandemic is causing people to re-evaluate their careers and rethink their priorities. Behaviors are changing especially among the youngest, an IATSE population and productions work together to recruit. They are also referred to as green people in the industry.

They think, Oh my God, movies and TV are sexy, McGlamery said. And then they go through their first week and you think to yourself, it’s hard.

Crews regularly work 2-4pm shifts up to six or sometimes seven days a week to bring a television or movie to life within a certain time frame.

A lighting board programmer, Funderburke, said the hours of film are getting longer every year, while the turnaround times are getting shorter. Its longest day ever passed passed 22 hours last year. She came in on a Friday and worked all night until Saturday morning, a popular work schedule known among teams as Fraturdays. When they get off, they have Sunday to recuperate before filming resumes on Monday.

Many of us will come home, we’ll have to decide whether we’re going to eat, shower, or sleep, and you have to choose two out of three, Funderburke said.

She said overtime pay once deterred employers from overburdening employees, now she says they just budget for it. Plus, breaks for meals or the bathroom are almost non-existent – it’s incredibly taxing on body and mind, she said.

The IATSE Stories Instagram account (@ia_stories) shares horror stories from movie workers: A mother who rushed from the hospital to settle in after her daughter attempted suicide, fearing her superiors would assume it would interfere with her work ‘they knew it; a woman whose husband had a pericardial cyst burst on the set but was refused an ambulance so it would not affect insurance; a member of the sound team who suffered a knee injury from standing too long and interstitial cystitis from holding his bladder, but still feels[s] guilty when I want to take a toilet break.

Over the hours, the machine lost people who fell asleep at the wheel on their way home from work. Perhaps most famous, cameraman Brent Hershman was killed instantly in 1997 when he crashed into a utility pole after a 19-hour day on the set of Pleasantville. Her death sparked a call for industry to cut hours. More than two decades later, workers are still arguing for the same considerations.

Every time something happens to a crew member, based on crazy long schedules, we came to AMPTP and said, hey, we’ve got to do something about it, McGlamery said. They’re like, yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll try. And we just need our negotiating partners to step up.

McGlamery suggests that it’s possible for productions to alter schedules and budgets to limit work to five days a week, but, instead, they’re running individuals, technicians, and artists in the field trying to do it faster.

So why don’t workers quit?

Most workers are dedicated to their craft or sometimes take pride in decades of experience, McGlamery said.

When you watch a TV show you might not understand everything in it, but I can tell you right away that someone is thinking and it’s probably your blunderer about the light that goes through the window on the face of the actor or actress sitting at the cafe, said McGlamery, and these windows was tinted, these lights were put on, this director said: That’s what I would like to. . . Although you can’t, with the naked eye, understand that your brain is like, Oh my god, that is really pretty. This is what is happening. It’s a job.

Troy Carlton worked in the industry for a decade as a grip and dolly grip, but saw no way to rise through the ranks. He finally left the union in 2015 to become an independent filmmaker. Over the years, he has done concerts at the movies to hang out with old friends from work.

It really is the only way to see these people. Just come back to the set and rework. Because that’s all they do, Carlton said.

Before leaving the union, his workdays sometimes reached 18 or even 20 hours, recalls Carlton.

There was no way for me to do anything else, period that was my life let alone trying to find my way as an independent filmmaker, Carlton said. I had to completely drop that and everything.

After working on a feature film, he would need to take a week off work just to catch up with his bills and other life responsibilities.

I need to see what has accumulated. What have I overlooked? What have I forgotten? he said.

Carlton assumes that current film workers will move on as he did if the strike does happen. They will not stick around and wait for production to resume.

Some people will decide to do something else because they have to feed their families, he said.

Funderburke said many of his colleagues were about to leave. With the industry shut down from Covid-19 six months, workers have time to reflect.

We know how important our families are. We know how important our lives are, especially as the pandemic emerges, she said. We all learned a lot during this time about what was important in our lives. Now you’re really faced with something that most of us are like, give us our lives and our wages, or we’re going to find something else to do.

Already, casting directors are struggling to hire vaccinated extras amid a nationwide hiring crisis.

And all of this comes as cinematic activity peaks in Wilmington, in part thanks to streamers’ interest in the area. The Cape Fear area film industry has overcome years of unattractive incentives and more recent threats from the pandemic to get to where it is today. At this point, the record for the most money ever invested in the state by film projects is about to break as it exceeds $ 400 million.

McGlamery said everyone seemed in favor of a strike to defend their rights, but concerns about the potential ramifications are endless.

I wouldn’t be human if I weren’t nervous, McGlamery said. Are we on the verge of no longer creating content? I do not know. I’ll tell you that consumerism is going to drive this, and AMPTP’s desire to come back to the table and negotiate with us once we get that strike permission vote is important. This is the song. But we’re at a place now we need to have this conversation.

