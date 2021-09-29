Entertainment
The Best Books You Can Buy For 99p On Kindle Today
Kindle gives you the ability to read anywhere as long as you have downloaded the app.
It’s ideal for those who travel often, or if you just don’t have a lot of storage space at home for hundreds of books.
As Kindle copies are not made of paper, they are often less expensive than physical copies.
And sometimes there are limited edition price drops for amazing books.
There are books that are worth buying even if you aren’t going to read them right away, and although they are discounted at a fraction of the cost, now is the best time to do so.
I was surprised that some of the tracks I had my eye on for a while were only 99p.
Here are some of the best.
Beth o’leary made a name for himself with Colocation (who saw two roommates sharing an apartment with a single bed due to their very different working hours).
The Road Trip sees Addie and her sister traveling through rural Scotland for a friend’s wedding, but the perfectly planned trip faces a slight bump when a car hits the back of theirs.
Of course, Addie’s ex, Dylan, is driving. With her car in total and all heading to the same place, Addie does the right thing and gives them a lift.
It’s a hell of a road trip.
You can enter the book which came out earlier this year at a bargain price of 99p at present.
Perfect past by Danielle Steel
With 650 million copies of his books sold, it’s safe to say Danielle Steel produces hits.
And one of those hits, its release in 2017 More than perfect, fell to 99p.
This book is about one of my biggest pet peeves, Blake is offered his dream job (not the problem) and takes it, moving him and his family across the country without consulting his wife (yes, I still bitter about Jim in The US Office – consult your spouse for big decisions!).
Living in a historic mansion “it’s both 1917 and a century later” described as a magical story will be perfect for Danielle Steel fans.
Lindsey Kelk’s To-Do List for Single Girls
Lindsey Kelk is a huge name in the romantic comedy world, from her I Heart series to her spin-offs (yes, I’m talking about Jenny Lopez has a bad week ) she has must read for those looking to laugh.
The to-do list for a single girl has been posted for a decade now, but it’s still on many to-read lists.
Now is your chance to pick it up and it has an extra 80 page exclusive story this time around!
You can have it here.
There are a lot of books worth grabbing while they only cost 99p right now, here are a few more that are on my radar right now:
Always with love by Giovanna Fletcher. A long distance love affair with a movie star written by the Queen of the Castle (who happens to be married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher, so she knows a bit more about dating stars).
Auschwitz tattoo artist by Heather Morris. Currently the # 1 bestseller in German historical fiction, this heart-wrenching novel has sold over 6 million copies.
sister song by Lucy Holland. A fantastic tale set in ancient Britain, loved by fans of classical folklore and mythical tales.
Jada Jones is one of the Review Club’s expert reviewers.
The Reviews Club brings together the UK’s leading experts to honestly and thoroughly review products and services.
She specializes in books, food (except dairy – so she knows a lot about the best vegan alternatives), drinks, and housewares.
You can find it on @JadaJonesTweets where she’s likely to eagerly chirp about a book she’s read and is often up for a discussion of one of her reviews.
Wicked king by Holly Black. This is the sequel to The Cruel Prince, the story of Holly follows Jude, a human girl living in the world of the fae. The Twist of a Classic Changeling Tale was one of my favorite books of 2019.
How many of these hills is gold by C Pam Zhang. A tale set during America’s Gold Rush, the contemporary Western novel was a book by Barack Obama last year.
Scottish myths and legends by Daniel Allison. If you’re a lover of Greek and Roman mythology, but want to learn more about the mythology closer to home, it’s worth grabbing as long as it’s 99p.
Nation by Terry Pratchett. For teens and fans of young adult fiction, this is one of Terry’s classics. It is widely regarded as his best book.
