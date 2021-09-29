Hollywood has vowed to leave Georgia for its abortion bill. What about Texas?

In May 2021, the governor of Texas Greg Abbott signed into law SB8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act. It is the most recent and most contested challenge to the 1973 Supreme Court decision rendered in Roe vs. Wade, who legalized abortion in the United States. Since the passage of the law by Abbotts, which allows any private citizen to sue someone who performs or aids and encourages an abortion once heart activity can be detected, the current Supreme Court has refused a motion block the entry into force of the law; the White House is would have preparing to sue Texas; Abbott has sign a Senate bill that requires doctors providing abortion medication up to seven weeks after the onset of pregnancy to report such acts at the risk of possible jail time; and everyone from HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver To The satanic temple argued against the law.

But Hollywood has been relatively silent on the issue. As Texas law sparked an uproar from names like Threads David Simon, Childhoods Patricia Arquette, and her sister, ratchets Rosanna Arquette, as well as scattered refusals to film as is, the response was not as urgent as it was in 2019, when Georgia had its own fetal heart rate bill.

At the time, the CEO of Disney Bob Iger Recount Reuters that if this bill were to become law, it would be very difficult to produce films and television series there. I rather doubt we do, he added. Asked about it during the Television Critics Association press tour this summer, Marc Pedowitzchairman of The CW, a channel which is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia and CBS Entertainment Group and which is used to airing shows filmed in Georgia, reacted in the same way. Anyone who interferes with the right of peoples to make medical choices, I am only against it, it noted. If the law passes, I am sure I will have discussions with both studios about what to do and what not to do in terms of the Georgia siege.

Why, then, did the Texas bill not catalyze the same level of fervor? Simple: Texas is not a production hub on par with Georgia, TV producer and screenwriter Amy berg said by e-mail.

Berg, who was interviewed by Vanity Show in 2019 on her decision to call for a boycott then, judging by her Twitter feed, is also not a fan of the Texas law, continues that even Louisiana and New Mexico have traditionally been more movie-friendly. Perhaps that is why boycotting Texas is not something that immediately springs to mind as a means of expressing outrage or inducing meaningful change.

Miguel Allvarez, a freelance filmmaker and professor in the radio-television-film department at the University of Texas at Austins agrees. The legislature supported by the republicans [in Texas], they don’t really care about the movies, he says. They think about it as if they are giving money to the Hollywood elite. Thus, any boycott would be welcomed by them. He doesn’t believe a statement from an actor in the Texas filming community like Matthew McConaughey, Richard Linklater, Where Robert rodriguez would make a big difference either. I don’t think it matters, Alvarez tells me, because they’re just going to say what everyone already knows and thinks. (McConaughey, Linklater and another Texan filmmaker Wes anderson declined through their representatives to comment on this story as they are in production. Rodriguez’s production company did not return a call for comment.)

It’s true, as Alvarez notes, that Texas is home to mostly independent productions; the state does not house giant studio spaces like the properties filmed by Marvels Georgia. Always, Stephanie Whallon, the director of the Texas Film Commission, said via email that interest in filming in Texas has continued to increase over the past 18 months as we have maintained our favorable business climate and shown that our open spaces and our various locations make it possible to launch productions safely and efficiently. She points her finger a list current and past productions filmed in the Lone Star State, including home improvement programs like Discovery + s Magnolia painting and Upper Fixator, as well as scripted series like AMC Fear the living dead and the CW Walker.

HBO Max’s next limited series Love and death of the director Lesli linka glatter and writer David E. Kelley, is currently filming in Texas appropriately, as it is inspired by Texas monthlyreports about a murder in the suburbs of Dallas. The next season of Bravos Top chef will be filmed in Houston, a commitment made before the law was passed. The judges of the gastronomic competitions, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, and Tom Colicchio, will participate in the Houston Women’s March in October. Women, who have each used their Instagram platforms to oppose the law or say they are on the side of the people who do, will be speaking at the event.

UTs Alvarez, whose wife is a decorator and set designer, believes the relative silence of artists, creatives and crews can be attributed, in part, to the pandemic. Everyone is so hungry for work and so grateful that things have picked up, that the backlash is just not there, he says.

I think people right now, at least [those who] worked in the industry, are really happy to have a paycheck again, he says.

Corn Janis Burklund is not so optimistic. The Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office director and film curator, who works with production crews filming in this region, attempted to use her organization’s social platform to persuade writer-producer Simon when he tweeted that he would shoot a texas production.

Although I can kinda understand where [Simon and others] come, my job is to try to help people keep working and stay here, she says, noting that she has seen people in the industry leave the area for places with more work opportunities. . We really can’t afford to keep losing people. Most of them would definitely come back again if they felt the work could be consistent here. They prefer Dallas, but they have to go where there is constant work.