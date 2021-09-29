Fox Nation to host third annual Patriot Awards in Hollywood, Florida on November 17





Fox Nation will host its third Patriot Awards on Wednesday, November 17, the streaming service said on Wednesday. The event will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on Fox Nation with an encore presentation that airs on Fox News Channel on Sunday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Accompanied by “Fox & Friends Weekend“Iraq and Afghanistan co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening will feature and honor America’s best patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspiring everyday heroes. Fox Nation’s biggest personalities will also be making appearances and serving as presenters at the awards including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Dan Bongino, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Nancy Grace, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, Johnny “Joey” Jones and Lawrence Jones. FOX NATION OFFERS FREE FIRST RESPONDERS SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING THE HEROES OF AMERICA Musical performances will be given by John Rich and other country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr. Throughout the evening, selected Patriots will be honored in a number of categories including the Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back the Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award, and more. Tickets for the event will be available here and on Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to Building Houses for Heroes Foundation, an organization that builds modified, mortgage-free homes for our wounded military veterans. CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION Fox Nation is an on-demand direct-to-consumer streaming service designed to complement the Fox News Channel experience with a member-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. With thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily conservative opinion and lifestyle shows, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a host of Fox News personalities at cost. $ 5.99 per month / $ 64.99 per year. Active first responders currently working as a Police , EMS or firefighters can enjoy one year of Fox Nation content for free! Click on here to get your free Fox Nation membership today. Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the vast library of your favorite Fox News personalities.

